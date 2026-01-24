 Pune Crime: Daring Daylight Robbery In Somwar Peth Flat, Valuables Worth ₹3 Lakh Stolen
Aakash SinghUpdated: Saturday, January 24, 2026, 12:23 PM IST
article-image
Pune Crime: Daring Daylight Robbery In Somwar Peth Flat, Valuables Worth ₹3 Lakh Stolen | AI generated

A daring daylight robbery took place at a flat in Pune’s Somwar Peth area. According to local media reports, cash and jewellery worth ₹3.12 lakh were stolen. A case in connection with the robbery has been registered at the Samarth Police Station.

As per the police, a woman residing in a society in Somwar Peth had locked her flat and gone out for some work at around 11.15 am on Tuesday. Since the house is located in a densely populated area with constant activity, she did not suspect any possibility of theft. However, when she returned home at around 2.45 pm, she found the lock of her house broken.

article-image

Upon entering the house, she noticed that the cupboard had been broken into. The thieves had stolen gold jewellery and cash, amounting to a total of ₹3,12,330 worth of valuables, in a short period of just three and a half hours. This daylight robbery has raised questions about the security system in the society.

The woman immediately rushed to the Samarth Police Station and filed a complaint. The police have registered a case against unknown thieves and have started examining CCTV footage from the area.

article-image

Meanwhile, local residents have demanded that the police increase patrolling in the area, as the burglary occurred in a crowded locality and that too in broad daylight.

