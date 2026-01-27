‘Hind Di Chadar’ Samagam In Nanded Showcases Sacrifice, Humanity & Communal Harmony | Sourced

‘Hind Di Chadar’, the 350th Shahidi Samagam of Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahibji organised in Nanded on January 24 and 25, was a symbol of belief, sacrifice, surrender and humanity, opined the devotees who visited the grand event.

The event was organised by the State Minority Ministry, Dharma Jagran Samiti and the Gurudwara Board. Thousands of devotees, not only from across the country but also from abroad, visited Nanded for the event.

On the occasion, students from 350 schools collectively recited the melodious Vani of Guru Tegh Bahadurji at the Takht Sachkhand Shri Huzur Sahib.

A Muslim girl from Biloli presented the historic events of the life of Guru Tegh Bahadurji. She mentioned that the sacrifice of Guruji was not for one community but for religious liberty and the security of the entire humanity.

During the two-day Shahidi Samagam, various events, including inviting people by going door to door, lezim demonstrations during Nagar Kirtan, welcome of the Guru Granth Sahib during Nagar Kirtan, langar services at various places, kirtan and other programmes were organised.

The administration made arrangements for the safekeeping of devotees’ footwear, langar, medical camps, exhibitions of historic pictures, Gatka Talwarbazi demonstrations, distribution of free religious books, Katha–Kirtan, service on the Darshan Marg and other facilities.

The police administration made arrangements to regulate traffic, ensure the safety of devotees, maintain a disciplined parking system, control the sound system, and manage LEDs and other arrangements.

The administrator of the Sachkhand Gurudwara Board, Dr Vijay Satbir Singh, said that the event organised in Nanded is a symbol of communal harmony, social solidarity and brotherhood. It will be remembered for a long time.

A devotee from Amritsar, Gurvinder Singh, said that the event was a unique amalgamation of religion and humanity.

Another devotee, Tejvinder Singh Bava, said that he was fortunate to have participated in this grand event, adding that such moments come rarely in one’s life.