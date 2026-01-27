Pune Shocker: Mother Slits 11-Year-Old Son's Throat, Stabs 13-Year-Old Daughter In Wagholi | Representative Photo

A horrific incident of murder has occurred in Pune in which a mother fatally attacked her own children. The woman killed her son by slitting his throat with a knife and repeatedly stabbed her daughter. The son died on the spot, while the daughter was seriously injured and is currently receiving treatment in a hospital. This incident took place in the Wagholi area of Pune. The police have registered a case against the accused woman and arrested her.

According to the information received, the murder took place on Baif Road in the Wagholi area of Pune. A woman killed her 11-year-old son by slitting his throat in her own home. She also repeatedly stabbed her 13-year-old daughter with a knife. The house was covered in blood. The daughter was seriously injured in the attack. She survived, but her condition is critical. She is currently undergoing treatment in the hospital.

The accused woman has been identified as Soni Santosh Jaybhay. She is originally from Kandhar in Nanded and is currently living with her family on Baif Road in Wagholi. Soni fatally attacked her 11-year-old son, Sairaj Santosh Jaybhay, and her 13-year-old daughter, Dhanashree Santosh Jaybhay, with a knife. Sairaj died on the spot in the attack, while Dhanashree was seriously injured.

This incident has caused a stir in the area. The police have arrested the accused woman. The reason behind this act is not yet known. The police are interrogating her and are trying to find out the exact cause, whether it was a family dispute or mental stress.