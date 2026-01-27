Pune Engineer's Suicide: Family Alleges Dowry Harassment, Forced Abortion & Torture By In-Laws - All You Need To Know | Representational Image

A shocking incident has come to light in Pune, where a married woman, an engineer by profession, died by suicide after allegedly being fed up with harassment from her in-laws. The incident took place in Sortapwadi, near Uruli Kanchan. The deceased woman has been identified as Deepti Magar Chaudhary. She died by suicide by hanging herself on Saturday night. The Uruli Kanchan police have registered a case against four people in this matter. In the complaint filed with the police, Deepti's mother has detailed the mental and physical torture she was subjected to, and the shocking truth has emerged that her in-laws, due to their perverse mentality, even forced her to have an abortion.

Forced Sex Determination Test

In the complaint given to the police, Deepti's mother has recounted the suffering and harassment her daughter allegedly endured. She stated that around November 2025, when Deepti came to her parents' house, she appeared mentally distressed and unhappy. When she asked Deepti why she looked so upset, Deepti started crying loudly. She comforted her and asked what had happened, to which Deepti replied that her husband had told her that he wanted to force her to undergo a sex determination test for her five-month-old unborn child against her will, because she already had a daughter. When she clearly refused, her husband physically assaulted her, abused her, and threatened her, saying, “We need a male heir for our family lineage.”

Her mother-in-law and father-in-law also told her that they needed a male heir for their family lineage and that if she did not get the test done, she should leave their house. They also threatened her, saying she should not tell her parents about it. Afterwards, due to pressure from her husband, mother-in-law, and father-in-law, she unwillingly underwent a prenatal sex determination test. When it was revealed that the baby in her womb was a girl, they forcibly aborted the pregnancy.

Harassed even after taking money

Deepti's mother, in the complaint, said they demanded dowry for buying a four-wheeler, repeatedly demanded money, harassed her even after taking money, forced her to have an abortion, and tormented her with taunts. Fed up with all this harassment and torture, Deepti committed suicide at her residence. Her husband, mother-in-law, father-in-law, and brother-in-law are responsible for the suicide, the complaint stated.

50 tolas of gold and Rs 25 lakh for a car were given in the marriage

The marriage took place in 2019, and 50 tolas of gold were given as a wedding gift. Her in-laws were also given Rs 10 lakh in cash and Rs 25 lakh for a car. Later, various allegations were made against Deepti, including questioning her character.

Meanwhile, the police have so far arrested the mother-in-law and the husband in this case.