 Pune Riverfront Project Gains Momentum; 1.5-km Track To Open For Public On February 15 - All You Need To Know
Following the inauguration, the track will be opened for public use daily between 6 am and 9 am and 5 pm and 8 pm, allowing citizens to walk, cycle and enjoy leisure activities in a safe and scenic environment

Indu BhagatUpdated: Monday, January 26, 2026, 06:46 PM IST
Pune Riverfront Project Gains Momentum; 1.5-km Track To Open For Public On February 15 - All You Need To Know

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has planned an extensive riverfront improvement project along the Mula–Mutha river, which flows through the city for a total length of 44 kilometres. In the first phase, riverfront development work has been undertaken along a 3.7-km stretch between Sangamwadi and Bund Garden.

In addition, work has already started on a 5.5-km stretch between Bund Garden and Mundhwa, and an 8.1-km stretch between Aundh and Balewadi. As part of the riverfront project, various civic amenities, including theme parks and public facilities, will be developed in the available spaces to provide better facilities for citizens.

At present, nearly 90 per cent of the work on the Sangamwadi–Bund Garden stretch has been completed. Of this, a 1.5-km riverfront track at Sangamwadi has been completed in all respects.

On Monday, a site inspection of the completed work was carried out in the presence of Municipal Commissioner Naval Kishor Ram, Additional Municipal Commissioner (Estate) Prithviraj BP, Additional Municipal Commissioner (General) Pavneet Kaur, Additional Municipal Commissioner (Special) Omprakash Divte, and City Engineer Prashant Waghmare. Tree plantation was also carried out during the visit.

ThePMC has announced that it will formally inaugurate the completed 1.5-km riverfront track on February 15, marking the PMC Foundation Day. Following the inauguration, the track will be opened for public use daily between 6 am and 9 am and 5 pm and 8 pm, allowing citizens to walk, cycle and enjoy leisure activities in a safe and scenic environment.

PMC has further planned to complete approximately 5 km of riverfront development work between Sangamwadi and Kalyani Nagar by the end of March 2026. The formal inauguration of the extended stretch will be carried out in the near future at the hands of newly elected public representatives, office bearers and senior ministers.

The riverfront development project aims to provide Pune residents with a naturally designed, well-equipped public space that supports walking, cycling, recreation and relaxation, while also improving the city’s river ecology.

