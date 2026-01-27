 Pune Woman Cheated Of ₹26 Lakh By Mumbai Man, Sexually Exploited On False Promise Of Marriage
The incident reportedly took place between April 23, 2025, and January 6, 2026. The accused has been identified as Amit Kumar Krishnamohan Goswami (28), a resident of Shriram Chawl, Appa Pada, Kurar Village, Malad East, Mumbai.

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Tuesday, January 27, 2026, 02:57 PM IST
A case of sexual exploitation and cheating has come to light in the Wagholi area of Pune, where a 33-year-old woman was allegedly sexually assaulted on the false promise of marriage and cheated of nearly Rs 26 lakh. The accused, taking advantage of her trust, lured her from time to time and extorted money. Regarding the incident, a case has been registered at the Wagholi Police Station.

According to the police, the accused befriended the woman online and gradually gained her trust as time passed. Goswami allegedly lured her with a promise of marriage and sexually exploited her. Over the past ten months, he took ₹25,76,000 from her bank account on various occasions, citing different reasons. Trusting him, she transferred the money as per his demands.

When the victim asked him about marriage, he allegedly gave evasive replies. On demanding her money back, the accused reportedly threatened to kill her and her family members. After realising that she had been cheated, the woman recently approached the police and filed a complaint.

A senior official from Wagholi Police Station said the police are investigating the matter, and appropriate action will be taken accordingly.

