Ajit Pawar-Led NCP Names Nilesh Nikam As Group Leader In Pune Civic Body; Likely To Be PMC's Leader Of The Opposition

Pune: Advocate Nilesh Nikam has been appointed as the group leader of the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in Pune, a move seen as a key organisational decision as the party prepares for its role in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) following the recent civic elections.

Nikam’s appointment places an experienced and senior leader at the forefront of the party’s strategy in the civic body. The Ajit Pawar-led NCP will function as the principal opposition in PMC for the next five years. It's very likely he becomes the leader of the opposition in the civic body.

Nikam, a seasoned advocate and politician, is widely credited for initiating the Urban Poor Health Scheme (Shahari Garib Arogya Yojana) during his tenure as Standing Committee Chairman nearly 15 years ago. The scheme continues to provide crucial healthcare support to lakhs of economically weaker residents in Pune, and is often cited as one of the city’s most impactful welfare initiatives.

Party leaders have described his elevation as a fitting choice due to his administrative experience, policy understanding and long-standing association with civic governance.

The appointment comes in the backdrop of the 2026 Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal elections, in which the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) registered a sweeping victory. In the PMC, the BJP secured 119 of the 165 seats, while the Ajit Pawar-led NCP emerged as the second-largest party with 27 seats. The Congress won 15 seats, the NCP-Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP) secured three, and the Shiv Sena (UBT) won one seat.

A similar trend was seen in the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), where the BJP retained power with 84 of 127 seats. The Ajit Pawar-led NCP emerged as the main opposition with 37 seats. They were followed by the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena with six seats and one independent councillor.

With mayoral elections for both PMC and PCMC scheduled for 6th February 2026, and nominations beginning on 2nd February, the BJP is expected to secure the mayoral and deputy mayoral posts comfortably due to its clear majority.

In this political landscape, Nikam’s appointment is being viewed as a strategic step to strengthen the NCP’s voice and leadership within the Pune civic body.