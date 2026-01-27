 Pune: 13-Year-Old Boy Used As Pawn In ₹9.5 Lakh Cheating Case In Pimpri-Chinchwad’s Bhosari; Neighbour Among Two Booked
Pune: 13-Year-Old Boy Used As Pawn In ₹9.5 Lakh Cheating Case In Pimpri-Chinchwad's Bhosari; Neighbour Among Two Booked

A case was registered at Dighi Police Station on Sunday after a 52-year-old woman resident of Bhosari complained to the Dighi Police Station. A case has been registered against Ashu Shailesh Khandare (19, Bhosari) and his friend Omkar Aware (resident of Bhosari). Police are yet to take action against the accused

Varad BhatkhandeUpdated: Tuesday, January 27, 2026, 11:44 AM IST
Dighi Police Station (Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate) | File Photo

Pimpri-Chinchwad: In a weird case of financial duping and extortion, two adults have duped a family of around Rs 9.50 lakh using the innocence and immaturity of a 13-year-old boy. The main accused is a neighbour of the minor child, and he lured and coerced him for his bidding, allegedly taking money from him which belonged to his parents. The incident happened from 19th August 2025 to 23rd October 2025.

A case was registered at Dighi Police Station on Sunday after a 52-year-old woman resident of Bhosari complained to the Dighi Police Station. A case has been registered against Ashu Shailesh Khandare (19, Bhosari) and his friend Omkar Aware (resident of Bhosari). Police are yet to take action against the accused.

The duo has been charged under the BNS sections 318 (cheating) and 3(5) (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).

According to police reports, a 52-year-old woman reached out to the Dighi Police alleging that the son of their neighbour has financially duped her out of around Rs 9 lakh. The woman alleged that they used her son to take money from her account and house. They reportedly lured the complainant’s son by offering him expensive gifts like a watch and a treat like a cake and at times even threatening him.

The complaint states that the incident began in August 2026 when the neighbour’s adult son, who has always been friendly to their child, demanded his money, saying he would order an expensive watch for him. After that, he would ask him to get money so they could enjoy and have treats. On one occasion or so, the accused also allegedly threatened the child, saying that if he didn't get the money, he would kill his parents.  

Speaking about the case to The Free Press Journal, Senior Police Inspector Pramod Wagh of the Dighi Police Station said, “The complainant and lead accused are neighbours, while the second accused was a friend of the neighbour. The child of the complainant and the accused shared a friendly relationship.”

Revealing that the case is more complex, Sr PI Wagh said, “The complainant’s child used to have access to his mother’s phone and knew the passwords for her bank account and apps which are used to transfer money. The parents of the child are alleging that the accused has manipulated and even threatened their child at one point. We have seen a total of 20 transactions passing a total of Rs 9.49 Lakh. The accused has paid some money back.”

Wagh further said, “We have registered a case. The accused are not in the city currently. A search for them is ongoing as we are investigating the matter further.”

