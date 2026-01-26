 Pune VIDEO: Pimpri-Chinchwad Celebrates 77th Republic Day At Iconic Bhakti-Shakti Chowk
On this Republic Day, citizens were seen gathered at the garden to witness the Tricolour fluttering at a breathtaking height. The sight was truly filled with inspiring emotions. The occasion with patriotic songs and collective salutes that filled the air with energy. The entire Nigdi area was seen transformed into a sea of saffron, white and green

Chesna Shetty Monday, January 26, 2026, 05:10 PM IST
article-image
Pimpri-Chinchwad Celebrates 77th Republic Day At Iconic Bhakti-Shakti Chowk | Video Screen Grab

Pimpri-Chinchwad: As the nation celebrated its 77th Republic Day with immense pride and patriotism, a massive wave of citizens gathered at the historic Bhakti-Shakti Garden. This location is renowned for being home to one of the tallest flags in the country. Since early morning, people started gathering to become a part of the celebration. 

Watch Video:


On this Republic Day, citizens were seen gathered at the garden to witness the Tricolour fluttering at a breathtaking height. The sight was truly filled with inspiring emotions. The occasion with patriotic songs and collective salutes that filled the air with energy. The entire Nigdi area was seen transformed into a sea of saffron, white and green. 

article-image

This towering symbol has become a primary attraction for the city's residents. Standing at a record-breaking 107 meters, it is a landmark that makes every resident feel proud. This towering symbol has become a primary attraction for the city's residents. Visible from miles away, the flagpole provided a grand backdrop for the day's festivities. The garden was completely filled with a diverse crowd, ranging from excited school children to senior citizens who had come for the flag hosting.

It was not just a celebration of a date, but a celebration of the country’s spirit. The atmosphere remained electric throughout the morning. People took great pride in honouring the Republic at this special landmark, making it a day to remember for the entire Pimpri-Chinchwad community.

