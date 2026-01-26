Caught On Camera: Police Officer In Maharashtra’s Dharashiv Dies Of Heart Attack While On Republic Day Celebrations | WATCH VIDEO | Video Screengrab

Dharashiv: Amidst the Republic Day celebrations, a heart-wrenching incident has come to light from Marathwada’s Dharashiv. A police officer, while performing his duties, passed away due to a heart attack, while a respectful silence was being held for the freedom fighters.

Watch Video:

A video of this incident is going viral on social media, and the police fraternity is expressing deep grief. In the video, it can be seen that the police officer is collapsing, and social media has reacted with sadness to this video.

Across India, the 77th Republic Day is being celebrated today with great enthusiasm. To ensure no untoward incidents occur, a force of police personnel has been deployed at various locations in Maharashtra. Since Monday morning, the police have been on duty and are maintaining a vigilant watch.

According to the available details, police were deployed at the Talmod Checkpost in Umarga in Dharashiv to prevent any disturbances during the Republic Day programmes. The deceased has been identified as Prohibition Officer Mohan Jadhav.

While he was present on duty and a silence was being observed, he suddenly felt dizzy and collapsed on the spot. He was immediately rushed to the hospital for treatment, but doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The autopsy report confirmed that Officer Mohan Jadhav passed away due to a severe heart attack.

The sudden passing of Officer Jadhav has sent shockwaves through the administration and among his colleagues. He was widely known as a dutiful and disciplined officer. His untimely demise has left his family in deep mourning and the community in a state of sorrow.