 Pune Engineer's Suicide: Women Confront Rupali Chakankar, Ask 'What Changes Were Made To Law After Vaishnavi Hagwane Case?’
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune Engineer's Suicide: Women Confront Rupali Chakankar, Ask 'What Changes Were Made To Law After Vaishnavi Hagwane Case?’

Pune Engineer's Suicide: Women Confront Rupali Chakankar, Ask 'What Changes Were Made To Law After Vaishnavi Hagwane Case?’

Deepti's marriage took place in 2019, and 50 tolas of gold were given as a wedding gift. Her in-laws were also given Rs 10 lakh in cash and Rs 25 lakh for a car. Later, various allegations were made against Deepti, including questioning her character

Aakash SinghUpdated: Tuesday, January 27, 2026, 02:08 PM IST
article-image
Pune Engineer's Suicide: Women Confront Rupali Chakankar, Ask 'What Changes Were Made To Law After Vaishnavi Hagwane Case?’ | Video Screengrab

Maharashtra State Women’s Commission Chairperson Rupali Chakankar on Tuesday met the parents of Deepti Magar Chaudhary, who died by suicide after allegedly being fed up with harassment from her in-laws. During this meeting, some women were seen confronting Chakankar and questioning her about the changes made in the law after the Vaishnavi Hagwane case. A video of this confrontation has gone viral.

“Seven months have passed since the Vaishnavi Hagwane case. What changes have you made to the law? Today, a girl from our Magar family has become a victim. You were criticised at that time, and we felt bad about it, but what changes did you make in the law after that?” the women questioned.

Read Also
Pune Shocker: Mother Slits 11-Year-Old Son's Throat, Stabs 13-Year-Old Daughter In Wagholi
article-image

After meeting with Deepti's parents, Chakankar said, “We fight as women, but we fall short as mothers. Why do we give gold? 25 years ago, I was given only a coconut and nothing else when I went to my in-laws' house; I went just like that. These are predators. We should tell our daughters that we are there for them. You knew all this for so many days, then why didn’t you file a complaint? Everything should have been done according to the law. I get cases every day; the law is strong. We are falling short. If she had endured it for six years and then you had filed a complaint, Deepti would have been saved today,” Chakankar added.

“We women manage our households so frugally; when we go to the market, we haggle over the price of a bunch of coriander four times to get a lower price. But here, when a girl stands in the marriage market, it’s as if we are holding an auction for her. We easily accept these things. When we send our daughter to her in-laws' house, the question arises whether the in-laws married the girl or married for our money. Such perverted people roam in society. Their hunger is never satisfied. Tell every girl living at her in-laws’ house, ‘If you are facing trouble at your in-laws’, the doors of your parents’ house are always open for you; you can come anytime. We will support you in your fight,’” Chakankar said.

FPJ Shorts
Babar Azam Smokes Shaheen Afridi For 21 Off 5 Balls During ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Training Camp After BBL Struggles | Video
Babar Azam Smokes Shaheen Afridi For 21 Off 5 Balls During ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Training Camp After BBL Struggles | Video
Asian Paints Q3 Net Profit Declines 4.6% YoY To ₹1,060 Crore, Revenue Grows To ₹8,867 Crore
Asian Paints Q3 Net Profit Declines 4.6% YoY To ₹1,060 Crore, Revenue Grows To ₹8,867 Crore
Viral Video: Man Following Google Maps To Reach Jaipur's Birla Temple Ends Up Stuck On Descending Stairs; Netizens Ask 'Was Driver Blind?'
Viral Video: Man Following Google Maps To Reach Jaipur's Birla Temple Ends Up Stuck On Descending Stairs; Netizens Ask 'Was Driver Blind?'
'My Heart Feels Home': Anupamaa Actress Adrija Roy Gets Engaged To Boyfriend Vigunesh Iyer In Stunning South Indian Ceremony; Check PICS
'My Heart Feels Home': Anupamaa Actress Adrija Roy Gets Engaged To Boyfriend Vigunesh Iyer In Stunning South Indian Ceremony; Check PICS
Read Also
Pune: 13-Year-Old Boy Used As Pawn In ₹9.5 Lakh Cheating Case In Pimpri-Chinchwad’s Bhosari;...
article-image

Deepti's marriage took place in 2019, and 50 tolas of gold were given as a wedding gift. Her in-laws were also given Rs 10 lakh in cash and Rs 25 lakh for a car. Later, various allegations were made against Deepti, including questioning her character. In the complaint filed with the police, Deepti's mother has detailed the mental and physical torture she was subjected to, and the shocking truth has emerged that her in-laws, due to their perverse mentality, even forced her to have an abortion.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune To See 2°C–4°C Rise In Minimum Temperatures; IMD Predicts Warmer Nights
Pune To See 2°C–4°C Rise In Minimum Temperatures; IMD Predicts Warmer Nights
Bank Employees In Nashik District Hold One-Day Symbolic Strike, Pressuring Central Government For...
Bank Employees In Nashik District Hold One-Day Symbolic Strike, Pressuring Central Government For...
Pune Engineer's Suicide: Women Confront Rupali Chakankar, Ask 'What Changes Were Made To Law After...
Pune Engineer's Suicide: Women Confront Rupali Chakankar, Ask 'What Changes Were Made To Law After...
128-Slice CT Scan Machine Inaugurated At Jalgaon Government Hospital On Republic Day
128-Slice CT Scan Machine Inaugurated At Jalgaon Government Hospital On Republic Day
Dhule District Will Be Made Self-Reliant & Strong, Says Guardian Minister Jaykumar Rawal
Dhule District Will Be Made Self-Reliant & Strong, Says Guardian Minister Jaykumar Rawal