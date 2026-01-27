Pune Engineer's Suicide: Women Confront Rupali Chakankar, Ask 'What Changes Were Made To Law After Vaishnavi Hagwane Case?’ | Video Screengrab

Maharashtra State Women’s Commission Chairperson Rupali Chakankar on Tuesday met the parents of Deepti Magar Chaudhary, who died by suicide after allegedly being fed up with harassment from her in-laws. During this meeting, some women were seen confronting Chakankar and questioning her about the changes made in the law after the Vaishnavi Hagwane case. A video of this confrontation has gone viral.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

“Seven months have passed since the Vaishnavi Hagwane case. What changes have you made to the law? Today, a girl from our Magar family has become a victim. You were criticised at that time, and we felt bad about it, but what changes did you make in the law after that?” the women questioned.

After meeting with Deepti's parents, Chakankar said, “We fight as women, but we fall short as mothers. Why do we give gold? 25 years ago, I was given only a coconut and nothing else when I went to my in-laws' house; I went just like that. These are predators. We should tell our daughters that we are there for them. You knew all this for so many days, then why didn’t you file a complaint? Everything should have been done according to the law. I get cases every day; the law is strong. We are falling short. If she had endured it for six years and then you had filed a complaint, Deepti would have been saved today,” Chakankar added.

“We women manage our households so frugally; when we go to the market, we haggle over the price of a bunch of coriander four times to get a lower price. But here, when a girl stands in the marriage market, it’s as if we are holding an auction for her. We easily accept these things. When we send our daughter to her in-laws' house, the question arises whether the in-laws married the girl or married for our money. Such perverted people roam in society. Their hunger is never satisfied. Tell every girl living at her in-laws’ house, ‘If you are facing trouble at your in-laws’, the doors of your parents’ house are always open for you; you can come anytime. We will support you in your fight,’” Chakankar said.

Deepti's marriage took place in 2019, and 50 tolas of gold were given as a wedding gift. Her in-laws were also given Rs 10 lakh in cash and Rs 25 lakh for a car. Later, various allegations were made against Deepti, including questioning her character. In the complaint filed with the police, Deepti's mother has detailed the mental and physical torture she was subjected to, and the shocking truth has emerged that her in-laws, due to their perverse mentality, even forced her to have an abortion.