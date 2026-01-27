Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Ranks Fourth Among 29 Civic Bodies In Maharashtra In 150-Day E-Governance Reforms Evaluation

NMMC | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, Jan 27: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has secured the fourth rank among 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra in the state-level evaluation of the 150-day e-governance reforms programme, under the initiative envisioned by the Chief Minister.

State-level recognition for e-governance

The achievement comes after a comprehensive assessment of digital governance initiatives, online service delivery and technology-driven administrative reforms implemented by the NMMC under the leadership of Municipal Commissioner Dr Kailas Shinde.

Expansion of digital citizen services

Over the past year, the civic body has significantly expanded digital services for citizens, enabling online access to tax payments, birth and death certificates, grievance redressal and civic information through the official website, My NMMC app, integration with the ‘Aaple Sarkar’ portal, WhatsApp chatbot, dashboards, e-office system, AI, blockchain and GIS-based platforms.

Website and service integration

Under the website assessment, NMMC’s portal was recognised for its user-friendly interface, accessibility features, updated content, effective search tools, robust information security, and efficient feedback and grievance mechanisms.

The corporation has integrated 68 public services with the ‘Aaple Sarkar’ portal and made an additional 39 municipal services available online, while also redesigning administrative processes to reduce service delivery time.

E-office and data-driven governance

The e-office system developed by the National Informatics Centre (NIC) is being used by over 1,000 officers and employees, improving transparency, speed and efficiency in municipal operations. NMMC has also developed a comprehensive dashboard system to support real-time, data-driven decision-making across departments.

Use of AI, blockchain and GIS

The corporation’s multilingual WhatsApp chatbot enables citizens to receive important updates, pay property tax and water charges online, and check eligibility for welfare schemes.

AI-based systems are being used to classify citizen complaints for faster resolution, while blockchain technology has been implemented to ensure transparency in school leaving certificate issuance and to monitor tree plantation initiatives.

NMMC has developed more than 150 GIS layers for applications such as vehicle tracking in solid waste management, monitoring mechanical sweeping operations, and analysing potential impacts of rising sea levels due to climate change, along with geo-tagged information on municipal facilities.

“This achievement reflects our commitment to digital governance and citizen-centric services. We will continue to leverage innovative technologies to provide faster, transparent, and high-quality services to the citizens of Navi Mumbai,” said Municipal Commissioner Dr Kailas Shinde.

