Navi Mumbai News: Residents Protest Proposed Underpass Project As NMMC Plans Cutting, Transplantation Of 440 Trees At Palm Beach Road

Residents raise environmental concerns after NMMC issues a notice proposing the cutting and transplantation of hundreds of trees for an underpass project at Sanpada’s Palm Beach Road | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, Jan 27: A notice has been put up by the Municipal Corporation in the Palm Beach area of Sanpada stating that, for the construction of a proposed underpass, 119 trees will be cut and 321 trees will be transplanted, affecting a total of 440 trees.

Residents raise environmental concerns

Residents have raised concerns, questioning what kind of development is being planned if it causes such large-scale environmental damage. The Sanpada Palm Beach Road and service road currently have a well-developed green cover with rows of mature trees, making the area popular among walkers and fitness enthusiasts. The trees contribute significantly to clean air and a pleasant environment in the locality.

Public notice issued under Tree Preservation Act

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has issued a public notice inviting objections to a proposal for the cutting and transplantation of trees within its jurisdiction, in accordance with Section 8(3) of the Maharashtra (Urban Areas) Tree Preservation Act, 1975.

As per the notice (Tree Authority Notice No. 41/2025–26), the proposal has been submitted by the Deputy Engineer (Civil), Turbhe, and involves a total of 329 trees of various species. The proposal includes both tree felling and transplantation as part of planned civic works.

Wide range of tree species affected

The tree species listed in the proposal include coconut, subabul, saptaparni, gulmohar, neem, cassia, date palm, peepal, karanj, tamarind, mulberry, bor, wild fig, almond, and other native and ornamental varieties. Of the total, a significant number of trees are proposed to be transplanted, while others are marked for cutting, as per technical assessment.

Citizens plan protest and signature campaign

Residents have stated that they will not remain silent if such extensive tree cutting is carried out in the name of development. They have already begun corresponding with the Municipal Corporation and have also launched a signature campaign against the proposal.

A delegation of residents is scheduled to meet officials at the ward office on Thursday, January 29, to submit a memorandum and formally register their protest.

It is noteworthy that recently the Municipal Commissioner was reprimanded by the High Court for failure to maintain air quality standards, and even salary-related action was taken. In this context, citizens say it remains to be seen how seriously the Municipal Corporation will consider public opinion. — Satish Nikam (President, Navi Mumbai Citizens Foundation).

