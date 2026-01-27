Mumbai Crime: MTNL Cable Theft, Construction And Scrap Disputes Led To Brutal Murder Of Bhandup Youth

Police investigate the brutal killing of Shankarprasad Yadav alias Kalli in Bhandup West, linked to gang rivalry and business disputes | File Photo

Mumbai, Jan 27: The brutal murder of 35-year-old Shankarprasad Brahmadev Yadav, alias Kalli, in Bhandup West has been linked to disputes over alleged MTNL cable theft, construction and scrap work at the Bhandup pumping station, and his close association with notorious criminal Shahzada Malik, alias Sajju, police investigations have revealed. Kalli was hacked to death with sharp weapons, sustaining as many as 29 stab wounds, on January 25 at Tulshet Pada in Bhandup West.

Case registered against seven accused

Based on the investigation, police have registered a case against Tasavvar Ali Anwar Ali Qureshi, alias Lala; Arman Malik Sheikh, alias Aru; Javed, alias Jabba; Pramod Kisan Warangane, alias Pamya; Akhtar Qureshi, alias Chhotu; Anwar, alias Photu; and Taufiq Qureshi, alias Taka, under Sections 103(1), 61(2) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act, Sections 4 and 25 of the Arms Act, and Sections 37(1)(A) and 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act. So far, six accused have been arrested, police said.

Victim’s background and alleged links

According to the FIR, the deceased lived with his family at Jahid Khan Chawl, New Prakash Nagar, Sonapur, Bhandup West. Kalli, who had a criminal background, earlier worked with a local gang leader from Kokan Nagar, who is currently lodged in Thane jail.

Thereafter, he allegedly became close to Sajju Malik, a controversial social worker with alleged criminal links, who had unsuccessfully contested the recent municipal elections. Locals claim that Kalli had provided significant financial support to Sajju during the elections.

Earlier disputes and rising tensions

Police said that Kalli had previous disputes with Sajju Malik’s former associates — Ali Qureshi, alias Lala; his brother Akhtar, alias Chhotu; Anwar, alias Photu; and Taufiq, alias Taka — following an argument over bursting firecrackers in the Khindipada area in April 2025. Sajju had intervened at the time, but the four later distanced themselves from him.

Kalli’s growing proximity to Sajju allegedly helped him secure construction- and scrap-related contracts at the Bhandup pumping station. He was also allegedly involved in disputes with a gang engaged in MTNL cable theft in the Bhandup area, leading to escalating tensions just days before his murder.

Triggering incident before murder

As per the complaint filed by Kalli’s brother, Bablu Prasad, 29, a fight broke out around 1.30 am on January 22 between Kalli’s friends — Ramiz Khan, Sameer and Gulam Haider — and Arman Khan, alias Aru, who works with Ali Qureshi. Arman was allegedly assaulted on Kalli’s instructions, prompting the accused to conspire to kill him.

Attack and death

On the day of the incident, Kalli had sponsored a local cricket team named Krisha 11, named after his daughter, for the Sonapur Premier Cricket League (SPCL) 2026. Later in the evening, while he was at Tulshet Pada with his friend Saurabh Ahire from Milind Nagar, unidentified assailants attacked him and fled.

Local residents rushed the critically injured Kalli to Navkar Hospital, from where he was shifted to Rajawadi Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Investigation underway

Senior police officials, along with crime branch teams, rushed to the spot and launched an investigation. Three arrests were made by the crime branch and three by the Bhandup police. Further investigation is underway.

The gruesome murder has once again created an atmosphere of fear and tension in the Bhandup area.

