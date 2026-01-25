Mumbai Crime: Bhandup Youth Shankar Prasad Stabbed 22 Times In Brutal Killing, Police Probe Old Enmity Angle

Mumbai: A youth identified as Shankar Prasad, also known as Kali, was brutally murdered in Bhandup, reportedly due to an old enmity.
Multiple stab wounds
According to preliminary information, the assailants stabbed Shankar Prasad as many as 22 times, leading to his death. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.
The Bhandup Police have registered a case and are conducting further investigation into the matter.
