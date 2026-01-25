Boisar Woman Alleges Drugging, Sexual Assault, And Online Circulation Of Obscene Videos; Police Investigate

A 29-year-old woman from Boisar has lodged a serious complaint at Samta Nagar Police Station, alleging that she was drugged, sexually exploited, and secretly filmed by a woman and her associates | Representational Image

Palghar, Maharashtra: A 29-year-old woman from Boisar has lodged a serious complaint at Samta Nagar Police Station, alleging that she was drugged, sexually exploited, and secretly filmed by a woman and her associates, and that the obscene videos were later uploaded on multiple adult websites without her consent.

Initial contact

According to the FIR dated January 25 2026, the survivor, stated that she had shared her professional profile and contact details on social media groups to seek work related to reels and acting. In July 2025, she allegedly received a phone call from a man identifying himself as Salman, who claimed to offer her a podcast-related assignment involving the creation of humorous videos. She was subsequently given another contact number, through which she spoke to a woman who introduced herself as Soniya Gupta (40).

According to the complaint, Gupta invited the woman to her residence in Kandivali East, Mumbai, for discussions and shooting. The complainant said that initial work, including video shoots, took place at the residence, and she occasionally stayed overnight due to late working hours. Over time, a personal rapport developed between the two.

The victim further alleged that during her visits she often felt unusually drowsy and experienced body pain after meals, but her concerns were dismissed by Gupta as stress-related. She later agreed to participate in dance-related video projects after being shown online content linked to Soniya Gupta’s YouTube channel.

Trip to Goa and Kerala

On 20 August 2025, Gupta allegedly informed the complainant about an outstation shoot in Goa and Kerala. The following morning, the complainant reached Gupta’s residence, where two other young women were also present. An adult male, introduced as Ali (45), also arrived. The complainant alleged that all three women were asked to surrender their mobile phones before departure, with assurances that communication could be managed through Ali if required.

The three women were asked to travel to Goa by bus and met two other men at the bus station. The group reportedly reached on 22 August 2025, checking into a resort near Baga Beach, where Gupta and her husband, Sonu Gupta (42), were already present. The complainant stated that she later witnessed activities at the location that caused her distress and fear, after which she clearly expressed her unwillingness to participate in any such work. She was allegedly reassured that her assigned work was separate and outside the hotel premises.

Over the next several days, the complainant said she was made to participate only in comedic videos and reels, as initially agreed. She stated that shooting continued regularly until 28 August 2025, after which the group returned to Mumbai. According to the complaint, she was paid ₹30,000 for her work. While most members of the group travelled back to Mumbai by bus, she and another woman reportedly returned by air due to urgency. Following this, her communication with Soniya Gupta, significantly reduced.

The matter came to light on 3 January 2026, when the complainant received a message on Instagram from a person she considers her brother, a resident of her native village. He informed her that he had come across an obscene video on the internet in which the woman resembled her closely. After obtaining the link and viewing the video, the complainant stated she was shocked to find herself featured in explicit content depicting sexual acts.

She further alleged that the man seen in the video was one of the two unidentified men who had travelled with the group to Goa. Subsequent enquiries revealed that the videos had been uploaded on multiple pornographic websites.

Alleged conspiracy

The complainant stated that upon confronting Soniya Gupta over the phone, she was allegedly told to “not take tension” and assured that the videos would not go viral. She demanded that the content be removed, after which the videos temporarily disappeared from the websites. As they were no longer visible at the time, she did not immediately approach the police.

However, on 21 January 2026, the complainant’s brother informed her that the videos had resurfaced online. She then personally checked the websites and allegedly found nearly nine obscene videos featuring her. The videos reportedly showed her engaged in sexual acts with three different unidentified men aged between 25 and 30 years.

The woman has asserted that she never consented to any such acts and that she has no memory of participating in them. She further stated that the hotel room, bed, and surroundings visible in the videos matched the resort in Goa where she had stayed during the shoot. She alleged that the men seen in the videos were among those staying at the same hotel as part of the group.

Cyber coordination

Based on these circumstances, the complainant believes that she was administered a sedative or intoxicating substance, rendering her unconscious or incapable of consent, and was sexually assaulted by multiple men. She has further alleged that Soniya Gupta and her associates conspired in the act, recorded the assaults, and uploaded the footage on pornographic platforms for circulation.

When the complainant again contacted Soniya Gupta and demanded permanent deletion of the videos, she alleged that evasive responses were given. She further claimed that when she threatened to approach the police, she was issued death threats.

The woman has now formally approached the police, submitting details of the alleged offences along with URLs of the obscene content circulated online.

Public advisory

Police sources confirmed that a complaint has been registered and that six other individuals, including Soniya and her husband, Sonu Gupta, have been named. The matter is being investigated under relevant sections related to sexual assault, criminal conspiracy, intimidation, and circulation of obscene content. No arrests have been made at the time of this report.

Authorities have also initiated steps to block the URLs hosting the alleged videos and are coordinating with cyber crime officials to trace the origin and distribution of the content.

Police have appealed to the public and media to refrain from sharing or searching for the videos, stating that doing so is a punishable offence and further violates the survivor’s privacy.

Further investigation is underway.

