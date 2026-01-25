Tarpa Maestro Bhiklya Dhinda From Palghar’s Remote Walvanda Village To Receive Padma Shri For Tribal Art Service

Bhiklya Dhinda, a resident of the extremely remote village of Walvanda in Jawhar taluka of Palghar district, will be honoured with the prestigious Padma Shri award for his outstanding contribution to tribal art and culture. |

Palghar, Maharashtra: Bhiklya Dhinda, a resident of the extremely remote village of Walvanda in Jawhar taluka of Palghar district, will be honoured with the prestigious Padma Shri award for his outstanding contribution to tribal art and culture.

Global recognition

Dhinda has played a pivotal role in taking the traditional tribal musical instrument and dance form Tarpa to national and international platforms, helping it cross geographical and cultural boundaries. For more than 80 years, he has been devoted to playing the Tarpa, a traditional wind instrument deeply rooted in the tribal heritage of Maharashtra.

Born into a family where Tarpa playing has been a tradition for nearly 150 years, Dhinda was exposed to the instrument from early childhood. His grandfather, Navsu Dhaklya Dhinda, was a Tarpa player, followed by his father, Ladkya Dhaklya Dhinda, who also carried forward the tradition. Growing up in such an environment, Bhiklya Dhinda naturally developed a deep attachment to the instrument. Despite having no formal education, Bhiklya Dhinda developed a deep passion for Tarpa music and dance at the young age of 12.

Age no barrier

Even at the age of 92, his enthusiasm and dedication towards the instrument remain unchanged, reflecting a lifelong commitment to preserving tribal traditions.

Over the years, Bhiklya has been honoured with hundreds of awards for his contribution to folk art. However, the announcement of the Padma Shri—one of the highest civilian honours in the country—has brought immense joy to him and his family, marking a proud moment for the entire tribal community.

Message to youth

Speaking on the occasion, Bhiklya said that the Tarpa is not just a musical instrument for him but a divine entity. He also appealed to the younger generation to preserve and carry forward this rich cultural tradition for the future.

The Padma Award for Bhiklya Ladkya Dhinda stands as a powerful acknowledgment of his grassroots artistry and a reminder of the invaluable role tribal musicians play in safeguarding India’s cultural soul.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/