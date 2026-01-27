Mumbai News: International Holocaust Remembrance Day Commemorated At Kala Ghoda

The followers of Jewish community and dignitaries, pays respects to the victims of the holocaust, on International Holocaust Remembrance Day of commemorative event, at Keneseth Eliyahoo Synagogue, in Mumbai. | SALMAN ANSARI

The Keneseth Eliyahoo Synagogue, Kala Ghoda, and the Consulate General of Israel in Mumbai held a commemorative event in memory of the victims of the Holocaust on Tuesday, 27 January, which is remembered as the International Day of Commemoration in Memory of the Victims of the Holocaust.

Significance of January 27

The date marks the anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau German Nazi Concentration and Extermination Camp by Allied forces on 27 January 1945.

Event Attendees and Activities

The event was attended by consular staff, Indian Jews, and guests. The evening began with the rendering of the Indian and Israeli national anthems by vocalist Tal Kravitz. After a minute of silence in memory of the six million Jewish men, women, and children who were killed during one of the darkest periods in the twentieth century, a series of film clips traced the events that led to the genocide, starting with the rise of Nazi Germany in 1933, followed by the Nuremberg Laws of 1935, the subsequent confinement of Jews to ghettos, and the deportation to the death camps.

Consul General Shares Personal Story

Yaniv Revach, Consul General of Israel, told the audience that his father was a Holocaust survivor from Bulgaria who was helped by the Bulgarian people and the Roman Catholic Church to escape the genocide. "I am standing here as a voice of the six million men, women and children who were murdered for being Jews. They no longer have a voice. I am the son of a Holocaust survivor. My standing here is something I cannot take for granted," said Revach, who honoured the memory of Indians such as Kundan Lal Gupta, a resident of Austria who helped 14 Jews to escape the killings.

German Deputy Consul Remarks

Christoph Rendtorff, Deputy Consul General of Germany, said that Auschwitz-Birkenau is a constant reminder that the Shoah (Holocaust) is part of German history. "We will do everything we can to ensure that such horrors are not repeated," said Rendtorff, who added that anti-Semitism is on the rise in Germany and other parts of the world. "As the last survivors of the Holocaust pass away and the whole events seem to be long gone, it is important to remember the atrocities."

Message of Unity and Forgiveness

Solomon Sopher, chairman and managing trustee of the Keneseth Eliyahoo Synagogue, said, "We are here to remember and forgive. We are one human race."

Governor Sends Message

Maharashtra Governor, Acharya Devvrat, who was invited as guest of honour, could not attend. He sent a message through his secretary about the Indian philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (the world is a family).

Lamp Lighting Ceremony Concludes

The evening concluded with the guests lighting lamps in memory of the victims.

