Thane Budget Planning 2026-27: Dy CM Eknath Shinde Sets ₹1,700 Crore Annual Outlay, Orders Zero-Negligence Pre-Monsoon Preparedness | VIDEO

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Thane Guardian Minister Eknath Shinde reviews development plans and monsoon readiness with district officials during a high-level meeting | File Photo

Thane, Feb 12: In a high-level District Planning Committee (DPC) meeting held on Wednesday, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Thane Guardian Minister Eknath Shinde directed the administration to prepare an ambitious annual plan outlay of ₹1,700 crore for the 2026–27 fiscal year.

Addressing the media following the session, Shinde placed the district on “alert mode”, emphasising that all pre-monsoon preparedness must be completed with 100% fund utilisation and zero tolerance for negligence.

Budgetary allocations and financial discipline

The proposed ₹1,700 crore budget is strategically distributed to ensure inclusive growth across the district:

General Plan: ₹660 crore

Tribal Sub-Plan: ₹140 crore

Scheduled Caste Component: ₹107 crore

Other Provisions: Approximately ₹793 crore

Shinde issued a stern warning to departmental heads, stating that accountability will be fixed for any lapses. “Every rupee sanctioned must be spent transparently and within the stipulated timeline. Departments found negligent in executing development works will face strict disciplinary action,” he remarked.

Pre-monsoon directives: ‘Zero casualty’ goal

With the monsoon approaching, the Guardian Minister ordered all civic agencies, including the TMC, MMRDA and PWD, to prioritise public safety:

Road Maintenance: Pothole filling and asphalt patchwork must be completed by the end of May to prevent accidents.

Hazardous Structures: Priority is to be given to the evacuation and cluster redevelopment of dangerous buildings.

Health Surveillance: Health systems are to remain on high alert to prevent the outbreak of seasonal epidemics.

Animal Welfare: Directives were issued to establish permanent shelters for stray dogs, alongside the provision of animal ambulances and sterilisation programmes.

Infrastructure and connectivity breakthroughs

The meeting also served as a platform to review major infrastructure projects aimed at decongesting Thane:

Thane Metro: The Detailed Project Report (DPR) has been approved, with a focus on ensuring last-mile connectivity.

New Links: Progress was reviewed for the Chheda Nagar to Gaymukh elevated road, the Saket–Kolshet–Mira Bhayandar link, and the Nashik Road flyover.

Water Transport: Plans for water taxis are being fast-tracked to provide alternative commuting routes.

Kharegaon Bridge: Coordination with railway authorities is underway to open the bridge to the public at the earliest.

Agriculture and rural development

To bolster farmer income, Shinde emphasised a shift towards organic farming and requested the availability of organic fertilisers for local cultivators.

He also highlighted the expansion of advanced farming techniques in the Shahapur region and the expedited progress of the Kalu Dam project, focusing on fair compensation and rehabilitation for project-affected persons.

The meeting concluded with Shinde reiterating that the administration’s primary goal is to ensure that the citizens of Thane face no inconvenience during the rainy season, backed by robust infrastructure and responsive governance.

