 Rotary Club Of Bombay And The Joy Of Music For The Underprivileged Elders
The Rotary Club of Bombay organised its annual music programme ‘Anand Hi Anand’ at YB Chavan Auditorium under its Ananda Yaan initiative for underprivileged elders. The programme, run with Dignity Foundation, supports 300 seniors across three Mumbai centres with activities, medical care and music training.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, February 12, 2026, 07:35 PM IST
The Rotary Club of Bombay, India's premier Club of its kind held its annual music program "Anand Hi Anand" at the YB Chavan auditorium as a part of the many activities it conducts for underprivileged elders under the banner of Ananda Yaan, or mission to happiness.

Says Ananda Yaan Committee Chairman Kaushal Mehta, "Ananda Yaan was started in 2017 with the objective of providing a ray of happiness to the underprivileged elders living in cramped housing in Central Mumbai. Our partners in this program are Dignity Foundation, leaders in elder care."

The program now runs in three centres, Byculla, E.Moses Rd. and Mazgaon, covering about three hundred elders who have a structured list of activities, five days a week.

These include, yoga, zumba, Antaksharis music lessons, a Sports Day, trips to religious sites and picnics. It also covers medical care with a doctor calling on each centre once a month and cataract surgeries for those who need them, all completely free of cost.

Music is taught to them by the Shankar Mahadevan Academy.

On 11th. the elders of the Ananda Yaan program sang two specially composed muti-lingual mash-ups at the YBChavan auditorium. The audience consisted of underprivileged elders from all three centres as well as the Jogeshwari centre of Dignity Foundation.

Other singers who presented their songs as labour of love included Kavita Murti, Kamal Somaiya, Shankar Subramaniam, Abhijeet Bhosle, Prasad Sangameshwaran, Rohit Shukla Sanket Bhojane, Vandana Daga and Ambica Rathod.

