FPJ Mumbai Schools Survey 2025 Awards: Third Edition To Honour Outstanding Schools Across Boards In Mumbai

Mumbai: The Free Press Journal is all set to host the third edition of its much-awaited FPJ Mumbai Schools Survey 2025 Awards. From being a movement that celebrates the excellence of quality education that Mumbai has to offer, the FPJ Mumbai Schools Survey 2025 Awards has now become the coveted platform.

This year’s issue articulates a clearer and refined focus. Its framework has been expanded to better gauge how institutions are addressing the needs of students in an ever-changing world.

The following are the eight category of school assessments as a basis for a more modern and student-centric system for 2025:

• Excellence in Classroom Learning

• Excellence in Experiential & Holistic Learning

• Outstanding Teacher Voice & Professional Development

• Best in Student Health, Nutrition & Well-being

• Champion for Inclusivity & Global Citizenship

• Excellence in Parent & Community Partnerships

• Excellence in Digital Learning & Technology Adoption

• Excellence in Sports & Physical Fitness

The method through which the survey has been conducted has been detailed and intricate. Schools under the banner of boards like CBSE, ICSE, Cambridge, and IB were invited to participate through a detailed online self-evaluation process. Data were submitted along with descriptive information on how they operated, including policy and practice, all justified by validation documents.

Instead of relying on first impressions, each one was evaluated by using a four-point scale, which ranged from emerging to exemplary practice.

List of Jury

An accomplished and independent jury panel has played a pivotal role in this process. The 2025 jury comprises Jatin Paranjape, CEO of KheloMore and member of BCCI’s Cricket Advisory Committee; Dr Pratibha Jain, Founder of EduAbroad; Swati Salunkhe, Managing Director, Growth Centre; Dr Swaroop Rawal, Educational Researcher and advocate for child rights; Dr Harish Shetty, Psychiatrist; and Gauri Rane, Education Strategist and Research Editor.

Following detailed internal assessment and jury deliberations, ten schools in each category were recognised as Outstanding. There was no numerical positions assigned, a conscious decision aimed at valuing impact over comparison.

Guest of Honour

The ceremony will be graced by Guest of Honour Indu Shahani and actress Madhoo, adding to the significance of an evening dedicated to educational leadership and community effort.

At its heart, the FPJ Mumbai Schools Survey 2025 Awards is not merely about accolades. It is about acknowledging institutions that are building nurturing classrooms, strengthening teacher development, encouraging inclusion, and preparing students for life beyond school walls.

As the city awaits this year’s celebration, the spotlight remains firmly on purpose-driven education and the many hands that make it possible.