FPJ Exclusive: Cigarette Vending Machine From Thane's Shahapur Goes Viral; Owner Explains The Story Behind Making It

Shahapur, Asangaon: A video shared by content creator Aditya Gajare has taken social media by storm, showcasing a fully automated cigarette vending machine installed in Shahapur, near Asangaon. The machine, designed for quick and contactless purchases, has drawn both curiosity and concern from netizens.

Viral video shows how the machine works

In the viral clip, Gajare and his friends stumble upon the vending machine and are visibly intrigued by its modern design and user-friendly interface. Clear instructions displayed on the machine list various cigarette brands along with corresponding button numbers. Customers can choose whether they want to buy a full pack or just a single cigarette.

During the demonstration, Gajare selects a Marlboro clove mix cigarette, presses the designated number, and completes the payment using UPI. Within seconds, the outlet slides open, dispensing a single cigarette neatly wrapped in plastic. The group reacts with amazement, encouraging viewers to visit the vending machine in Shahapur.

Who built this cigarette vending machine?

To learn more, FPJ contacted the helpline number displayed on the machine. It belongs to Ganesh Jadhav and Dheeraj Chavhan who run Sairaj enterprises (The company behind the machine) and are residents of Shahapur, Asangaon. Jadhav revealed that the idea was developed collaboratively by him, his brother-in-law, and a small team of engineers.

Confirming ownership, he said, "Yes, it is my machine and I along with my brother-in-law and a few bright minds thought of this invention. We wish to invent more such machines with various products providing utilities to people living in areas with minimal access."

Instagram

Why a cigarette vending machine in Shahapur?

Explaining the motivation behind this unique concept, Jadhav said the area has a high number of smokers, and access becomes difficult late at night.

He explained, "This area has a large number of people who smoke. After 10 pm, shops in our village shut, and boys travel 4 to 5 km in search of cigarettes. Once, two boys from the village passed away in an accident while going out to buy cigarettes. To make it easier and safer for those who choose to smoke, I decided to create this machine with the help of a few engineers."

"While this machine has now gone viral through a video, I want to clarify that we set this machine up as a tester and we're yet to decide whether to make it completely functional in the future," he added.

Comments

Health concerns and ethical questions raised

While the machine offers convenience, FPJ asked about public health and whether such easy access encourages smoking, especially among youth.

Addressing these concerns, Jadhav clarified, "Smoking is a choice and I am not promoting it. All health advisory has been clearly mentioned on the machine. So really, it's a choice."

Public reaction to viral video

The vending machine's viral video has divided public opinion. Some praise it as an innovative solution to a real-world problem, while others worry that it could normalise smoking and make cigarettes more accessible, especially late at night.

One user said, "Arey yehi toh hai Achee din, mera Desh badal raha hai"

Another user commented, "More plastic waste from packing perspective. Need to improvise Waste Management."