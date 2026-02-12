Commuters Stranded For Nearly An Hour As Massive Jam Hits Mumbai–Nashik Highway Near Bhiwandi

Massive Traffic Jam On Mumbai-Nashik Highway; Commuters Left Stranded For Nearly An Hour At Bhiwandi’s Anjur Phata Circle | Representative Image

Mumbai: Commuters travelling on the Mumbai-Nashik Highway complained of severe traffic congestion near Bhiwandi’s Anjur Phata Circle, with many reporting being stuck for nearly an hour. Several commuters took to social media to express their frustration, describing the situation.

Social media Reactions

One user wrote, "Bhiwandi city Anjur Phata Circle all the roads are completely blocked, there is no traffic management, no traffic officer, and no one is there to take any action, only Pankaj Shirshad Sir gives a statement, but no action is taken"

A user described Anjur Phata in Bhiwandi as 'traffic hell' and said that commuters are stuck for hours daily. The user added that there is no permanent traffic police presence, adding that, despite repeatedly complained to Gyneshwar Sable (Senior PI, Anjurphata RTO), but there is no visible action on the ground." Another user shared image where covering a distance of 4.2 km showed a user 37 minutes, which should ideally take about 10 minutes.

Responding to the tweets, the Thane Traffic Police said, "Thank you for contacting the Thane City Police. Your information has been forwarded to the Traffic Control Room, Thane, for necessary action."

