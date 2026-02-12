Mumbai Traffic Update: Dadar's Tilak Bridge Temporarily Closed For Heavy Vehicles Till May 12 | Know Time, Alternate Routes

Mumbai Traffic Update: Dadar Tilak Flyover Bridge Temporary Closed For Heavy Vehicles Till May 12 | Check Alternate Routes |

Mumbai: The Mumbai Traffic Police announced temporary closure of Dadar's Tilak Bridge for heavy vehicles from today, February 12, citing traffic congestion and difficulties faced by emergency vehicles. In an official notification by the Mumbai Traffic Police, the restriction comes as reconstruction of the Elphinstone flyover and Sion ROB has diverted Thane and Navi Mumbai traffic come and go to Matunga and Dadar via the Dharavi route and Tilak Bridge route, leading to severe congestion.

Timing Of Road Closure

The notification states that the halt for the heavy vehicles will be in force from Febraury 12 to May 12, from 7 am to 11 pm. The entry on the bridge will be temporarily closed for traffic for travels, mixers, dumpers, trailers, and other heavy vehicles.

Know Alternate Routes

1. Vehicles coming from Mulund, Mankhurd, Navi Mumbai, and outside Mumbai, proceeding towards the Tilak flyover bridge via B.A. Road, Dadar East (South-bound), will not use the Tilak flyover bridge but will take a right turn from Sion Hospital Junction, go via Sulochana Shetty Marg to Kumbharwada Junction take a left turn on Kataria Marg - Kataria Bridge - Shobha Hotel Junction - Asavari Junction - Veer Savarkar Road - left turn Yes Bank - Shivajipark - Chaityabhoomi Signal - Suryavanshi Hall - Siddhivinayak Temple Junction left turn - Lenin Grad - right turn - Appasaheb Marathe Chowk - Babasaheb Worlikar Chowk and then proceed to their desired destination.

2. Vehicles coming from Mulund, Mankhurd, Navi Mumbai, outside Mumbai, which are heavy vehicles going towards the Tilak flyover bridge from B.A. Road, Dadar East South bound, will not go over the Tilak flyover bridge but will go via Dadar T.T. Junction - Broadway Junction - Kohinoor Junction - Shindewadi - Hindmata Bridge - Parel Workshop (Krishna Nagar) - Lalbaug Bridge Slippery - Bharat Mata Signal - Garam Khada Signal - right turn - Chinchpokli Bridge and then proceed to their desired destination.

3. Heavy vehicles proceeding on B.A. Road, Northbound towards Tilak flyover bridge should not take the Tilak flyover bridge, but instead proceed straight from Dadar T.T. Circle via B.A. Road to Maheshwari Circle - Arora Junction - Sion Hospital Junction - Left Turn - Sulochana Shetty Marg - Kumbharwada Junction - Left Turn - Kataria Road - Kataria Bridge - Shobha Hotel Junction - Asavari Junction - Veer Savarkar Road - Left Turn - Yes Bank - Shivaji Park - Chaityabhoomi Signal - Suryavanshi Hall - Siddhivinayak Mandir Junction - Left Turn - Lenin Grad - Right Turn - Appasaheb Marathe Chowk - Babasaheb Worlikar Chowk, and then proceed to their desired destinations.

4. Vehicles from Sena Bhavan - L.J. Road - Shobha Hotel - Right Turn - Kataria Road - Kumbharwada Junction - Sulochana Shetty Marg - Sion Hospital, and then proceed to Sion.