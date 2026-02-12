Hidden Gem In Mumbai: Travel To Centuries Old Mahakali Caves Carved In A Small Hill

Mahakali Caves in Mumbai | FPJ/ Sunanda Singh

Mumbai, known as the Dream City, was built on the site of an ancient settlement. The city that never stops is nestled among heritage sites and the sea. However, there is more about this city that is hidden, and one of the hidden gems is the Mahakali Caves. In the heart of Mumbai, there is a silence and beauty, located in the bustling area of Mumbai, Andheri. Far from the city's usual chaos, this cave gives you the feeling of a slow pace of time and serenity. Keep on reading to know more about this place and its essence.

About Mahakali Caves

Can you believe there is a place in the heart of a bustling city that is hidden and steeped in it, which feels like time has been stopped, or the time that was moving so fast, slowed its pace? The place exists for real! And it is the Mahakali Caves, which are situated in the eastern suburb of Andheri. It is also known as the Kondivite Caves, which are a group of 19 ancient rock-cut Buddhist monuments. The cave is carved from solid black basalt rock between the 2nd century BCE and the 6th century CE. These caves served as a Buddhist monastic complex (viharas) and a place for meditation (chaityas).

Mahakali Caves: Every rock-cut cell narrates a story

The site of Mahakali Caves includes 19 caves (15 on the northwest face, 4 on the southeast) featuring rock-cut cisterns for water. These caves once served as monasteries. As you enter the caves region, including the meditation centre and prayer halls. Years before Mumbai became the financial capital of India, these caves were centres of meditation and learning.

If you don't look at it deeply, you will find this cave similar to Kanheri Caves and Elephanta Caves, but the Mahakali Caves look more raw. Every rock-cut cell has its own unique story, and as you explore more about it, it narrates to you the story of a time when life moved slowly, and spirituality was a way of living life.

Mahakali Caves | Sunanda Singh

Mahakali Caves: The caves are divided into two distinct groups

The Mahakali Caves are a protected monument under the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). The complex of the Mahakali Caves is divided into two distinct groups: Northeast and Southeast. The Southeastern cluster. The smaller northwestern cluster is composed of four caves, including one believed to have been used as a dining area.

Cave 9: The Significant Hall

One of the most significant structures is Cave 9. It features the Chaitya or prayer hall. This particular rock-cut cell features the Chaitya or prayer hall. The cell also features a mutilated stupa and the Buddhist deities' carvings in the walls. Standing in the spiritual place, you can easily imagine the rhythmic chants and humming of sacred words.

Mahakali Caves | Sunanda Singh

The original purpose of the Mahakali Caves was entirely Buddhist. It was a site of a Buddhist refugee where they used to do spiritual practices and learnings. It also serves as an active monastery, which was connected to other monasteries or cave complex monasteries like Kanheri Caves.

Rock-cut water cisterns: Water reservoir made from rocks

There are numerous things to look at in the cave; if you don't pay attention, you will definitely miss out. One of the things that we often miss out in the region is the presence of expertly carved rock-cut water cisterns. Made directly into the black basalt, these reservoirs were designed to capture water, to store it, and to ensure the monastery could thrive even in the driest months of Mumbai.

Chaitya in Mahakali Caves | Sunanda Singh

Mahakali Caves: A must-visit destination

Mahakali Caves is a must-visit destination, especially for history enthusiasts. But the caves also offer a beautiful view of the Sunrise and Sunset. If you go to the Southeastern part of the cave and climb to the topmost region, you will find the forest kind of area, filled with dry and green trees and wild flowers as you keep going in the bush, and reach to the edge of the rooftop of cave, you will be able to see the whole city in front of you and also a majestic smoky mountains hidden behind the buildings.

The wall carvings of Buddhist gods | Sunanda Singh

The caves close at 5 PM

The cave is open every day, and it closes at 5 PM. You have to scan a QR Code, which will directly take you to the ASI website link where you have to fill in all your details and pay the amount online, to buy a ticket. The ticket just costs you around Rs 20 per person.