Experience The Vibes Of Goa In Mumbai! Matharpacady, An East Indian Village, Tucked Away In Mazgaon Will Remind You Of The Land Of Beaches

Matharpacady Village

Mumbai, known as the Dream City, was built on the site of an ancient settlement. The city that never stops is nestled among heritage sites and the sea. However, there is more about this city that is hidden, and one of the hidden gems is Matharpacady, which is often called "Mini Goa in Mumbai."

Matharpacady village is situated in Mazgaon. This small village consists of a mixed population of East Indian Catholics, Maharashtrians and the Bohra Community. This heritage gem is tucked away in the Mazgaon area of South Mumbai. Here's everything you need to know about the village.

Matharpacady Village: Mini Goa in Mumbai

In the heart of Mumbai, there is a silence and beauty; located in the by-lanes of Mazagaon. Matharpacady is Mumbai's hidden secret. Far from the city's usual chaos, this quaint East Indian village gives you the feeling like a step back in time. These forgotten lanes take you back in time when colourful quaint homes nestled in fruiting orchards and where there is a slow life of living; however, the orchards don't exist like before, but you will still be charmed as you step into this 400-year-old hamlet. Here, narrow lanes, pastel-colored Portuguese-style wooden balconies, houses, arched windows, and red tiled roofs give Marthapacady a Goa vibe, where we find only the Portuguese colonial vibes.

East Indian catholic community in Mathapacady

Mathapacady is home to a significant population of Mumbai's indigenous East Indian Catholic community, who are known for preserving their unique culture, architecture, and traditions amidst the modern city. The community traced its origin to the beginning of European colonisation in the Mumbai Islands, the mega metropolitan city of Mumbai, which was once a group of seven islands. The colonisation marked a significant religious and cultural shift among the indigenous community. During Portuguese rule, Catholic missionaries converted the local population (Kolis, Bhandaris, Agris, Kunbis, etc.) to Christianity, which gave rise to a new community, predominantly Catholic in religion.

Explore Holy Cross Oratory

The name Mazgaon was either derived from Maza Gaon, which means my village, or from Maccha Grama, which means a fishing village. Apart from Portuguese-style architecture houses, the region holds many other things, including a small chapel with the Holy Cross, which is called the Matharpacady Holy Cross Oratory, located in the heart of this village.

This small chapel was built on land donated by Mrs. Buthello and constructed in response to a devastating plague that struck the city in 1875. It is believed that residents who came together praying for the plague to spare the village saved everyone, and not a single death occurred in the plague at Matharpacady. From that time, the community has maintained the tradition of holding yearly feasts. Christmas and the feast of the Holy Cross are the best times to experience the culture of Matharpacady.