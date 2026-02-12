'People Dying On Highways & We Are Celebrating Musical Roads': Mumbaikars Not Happy With 'Melody Stretch' Inaugurated On Coastal Corridor

'People Dying On Highways & We Are Celebrating Musical Roads': Mumbaikars Not Happy With 'Melody Stretch' Inaugurated On Coastal Road |

Mumbai: With the country’s first ‘melody stretch’ installed on Mumbai’s Coastal Road, motorists can now hear the tune of the Oscar-winning song ‘Jai Ho’ from the film Slumdog Millionaire. The musical strip has been laid on the northbound carriageway from Nariman Point towards Worli. Since its installation, several Mumbaikars have questioned the project, saying authorities should prioritise improving the city’s roads instead of focusing on such ‘innovative’ concepts that do not address pressing infrastructure concerns..

Social Media Reactions

One user sarcastically asked whether Mumbai really needed “more noise on the roads.” "What? Did we need MORE noise on our roads? Or, did some genius think that we will stop honking because 'let's listen to that song again"?" a social media user said.

Another user criticised the move, and said, " Soon, the sanitation or maintenance or some other department will come and fix that patch in the name of new sewerage, gas, and light or maintenance!!!!! New road, new scam!"

A commuter pointed out that many suburban areas in the city are struggling with poor road conditions and raised questions on the priority given to a musical road in South Mumbai. "No proper roads in the suburbs and musical road for South?"

One user slammed the stretch and said, "People are dying on Highways in Mumbai due to Bad Roads and Potholes. Eastern and Western Express Highways are choked up during Peak hours, and we are celebrating Musical Roads. Waah Mumbai Waah. True Mumbaikar Spirit."

A user commented, "We are such a bunch of super dumtards that people will now flock on the musical lane to and fro several times to experience Jai Ho, which they can even do peacefully sitting at home."

"We asked for space to walk, not roads that perform concerts. At this rate, potholes will start singing too. Slamming the BMC, the user added, "the civic body is clear to waste money on music roads over removal of hawkers"

Meanwhile, the concept of the musical stretch originated in Japan in 2007, when engineer Shizuo Shinoda discovered the musical effect while working on roads with a bulldozer. The experiment later evolved into the “melody road” concept. Since then, similar projects have been implemented in Hungary, Japan, South Korea and the UAE.

