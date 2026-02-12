Nepal Match Fever Sparks Ticket Black Market, ₹250 Ticket Sold For More Than ₹500 Outside Mumbai's Wankhede

Nepal's craze for their cricket team was weaponised by black marketers on the eve of their match against Italy. A number of Nepal fans have travelled to India for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 with the team set to feature in 4 group stage matches at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Ahead of the NEP vs ITA clash, a host of opportunists were spotted re-selling the tickets at an inflated rate.

Outside the stadium, a group of re-sellers were selling match tickets on the way to the ground. Tickets, which were initially sold for ₹250 and ₹350, were sold for twice the rate near the entry for gate 1 and 2. Re-sellers sold tickets for at least ₹500 as fans scrambled for match tickets.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Nepal have made all the noise at the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. The Himalayan nation were within a boundary of sealing a win over two-time world champions England.

Fans have thronged to Mumbai to celebrate Nepal cricket, chanting and playing their drums to show their support to the cricket team. Supporters could seen playing dumroos and holding posters as they make their way into the stadium.

Later live visuals showed fans having a carnival of sorts in the stands, dancing and celebrating every ball being bowled in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026.