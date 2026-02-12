Palghar Crackdown: Over 150 Nigerian Nationals Found Living Illegally After Massive Police Operation In Nalasopara

Police teams conduct an intensive late-night combing drive in Nalasopara leading to the detection of over 150 illegal foreign residents | AI Generated Representational Image

Palghar, Nalasopara, Feb 12: In a major combing operation conducted in Nalasopara, police have detained over 250 Nigerian nationals for verification of their legal stay in India.

After a week-long scrutiny of documents, authorities found that nearly 150 individuals were residing illegally, as their passports and visa validity had expired months ago.

Police officials stated that the identified foreign nationals will be shifted to a detention centre, following which the process of deportation to their home country will be initiated.

Illegal stay and housing concerns flagged

According to police sources, a large number of Nigerian nationals have been residing in areas such as Pragati Nagar, Moregaon, Om Nagar and Rehmat Nagar in Nalasopara East.

It is alleged that many of them have been living in unauthorised buildings, where accommodation is easily available at low rent without proper documentation.

The region has reportedly emerged as a hotspot for narcotics-related activities. Police claim that several Nigerian nationals have been arrested in drug trafficking cases over the past five years, and narcotics worth crores of rupees have been seized during multiple raids.

Residents raise safety concerns

Local residents have also raised concerns over increasing unlawful activities during the nighttime, alleging that fear and insecurity have grown in the neighbourhood due to antisocial behaviour. Police have previously taken action against illegal establishments operating in the area, but complaints suggest that such activities often resume.

Operation conducted under senior supervision

The combing operation was carried out late at night on 10 February on the instructions of Police Commissioner Niket Kaushik. Under the supervision of Zone 2 Deputy Commissioner of Police Pournima Chougule-Shringi, a heavy police force conducted the search operation, which continued until Wednesday afternoon.

All detained individuals were temporarily housed at different police stations across the Vasai-Virar region while their immigration documents were verified. Officials confirmed that around 150 were found to be overstaying illegally, prompting further legal action.

Police have now begun formal procedures to send the illegal residents to detention facilities and complete the deportation process.

