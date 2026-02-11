 Palghar: Major Fire Breaks Out At Sharvi Bar & Hotel In Virar East; No Injuries Reported
A major fire broke out around 5:30 PM in the kitchen of Sharvi Bar & Hotel on Narangi Bypass Road in Virar (East), causing panic as thick smoke filled the area. The VVCMC Fire Brigade brought the blaze under control. No injuries were reported. A short circuit or gas leak is suspected. The hotel allegedly lacked a Fire Safety Audit Certificate, raising safety concerns.

Kirti KesarkarUpdated: Wednesday, February 11, 2026, 11:29 AM IST
Vasai: A major fire broke out earlier this evening around 5:30 PM in the kitchen of Sharvi Bar & Hotel, located along the Narangi Bypass road in Virar (East).

​The sudden blaze caused panic in the locality, with thick plumes of black smoke visible from a distance. Upon receiving the alert, personnel from the Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVCMC) Fire Brigade rushed to the spot and have since successfully brought the fire under control.

Incident at Sharvi Bar & Hotel, Narangi Bypass, Virar East. Occured at Approximately 5:30 PM. Fortunately, no injuries or loss of life have been reported so far. While the exact cause is yet to be determined, officials suspect a short circuit or a gas leak may have triggered the blaze. ​According to sources, the establishment allegedly did not possess a Fire Safety Audit Certificate from the fire department. This raises serious questions regarding safety compliance at the venue.

