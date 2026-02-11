 Fire Breaks Out At Bhandup Industrial Estate, Swiftly Controlled By Mumbai Fire Brigade, No Casualties
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiFire Breaks Out At Bhandup Industrial Estate, Swiftly Controlled By Mumbai Fire Brigade, No Casualties

Fire Breaks Out At Bhandup Industrial Estate, Swiftly Controlled By Mumbai Fire Brigade, No Casualties

A fire erupted on the second floor of an industrial building in Bhandup West on Tuesday evening but was swiftly brought under control by the Mumbai Fire Brigade. The blaze was reported at 5.10 pm and contained within 15 minutes. No injuries were reported; the cause is under investigation.

Shefali Parab-PanditUpdated: Wednesday, February 11, 2026, 02:06 AM IST
article-image
A fire broke out at the Bhandup Industrial Estate in Bhandup West on Tuesday evening but was swiftly brought under control by the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB), averting any major mishap. No injuries were reported, fire officials confirmed. | Representational Image

A fire broke out at the Bhandup Industrial Estate in Bhandup West on Tuesday evening but was swiftly brought under control by the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB), averting any major mishap. No injuries were reported, fire officials confirmed.

Fire Controlled Within 15 Minutes

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s Disaster Management Cell, the fire erupted at around 5.10 pm on the second floor of a ground-plus-four-storey industrial building located in the Pannalal Compound. Fire engines, along with an ambulance and civic staff from the S ward, were immediately rushed to the spot.

Read Also
Kalyan Court Grants Bail To Six Accused, Including Ex-Shinde Sena Corporators, In BJP Worker Assault...
article-image

Fire officials said dense smoke had engulfed the second floor; however, the blaze was contained and fully controlled by 5.25 pm. The exact cause of the fire will be ascertained after a detailed investigation, said an official.

FPJ Shorts
Fire Breaks Out At Bhandup Industrial Estate, Swiftly Controlled By Mumbai Fire Brigade, No Casualties
Fire Breaks Out At Bhandup Industrial Estate, Swiftly Controlled By Mumbai Fire Brigade, No Casualties
Kalyan Court Grants Bail To Six Accused, Including Ex-Shinde Sena Corporators, In BJP Worker Assault Case
Kalyan Court Grants Bail To Six Accused, Including Ex-Shinde Sena Corporators, In BJP Worker Assault Case
Civil Aviation Ministry Replies To Sunetra Pawar's Query On Baramati Airport, Site Of Ajit Pawar's Fatal Crash
Civil Aviation Ministry Replies To Sunetra Pawar's Query On Baramati Airport, Site Of Ajit Pawar's Fatal Crash
SriLankan Airlines To Boost India Operations To 100 Weekly Flights In 2026; To Add About Two Potential Destinations
SriLankan Airlines To Boost India Operations To 100 Weekly Flights In 2026; To Add About Two Potential Destinations

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Fire Breaks Out At Bhandup Industrial Estate, Swiftly Controlled By Mumbai Fire Brigade, No...
Fire Breaks Out At Bhandup Industrial Estate, Swiftly Controlled By Mumbai Fire Brigade, No...
Kalyan Court Grants Bail To Six Accused, Including Ex-Shinde Sena Corporators, In BJP Worker Assault...
Kalyan Court Grants Bail To Six Accused, Including Ex-Shinde Sena Corporators, In BJP Worker Assault...
Civil Aviation Ministry Replies To Sunetra Pawar's Query On Baramati Airport, Site Of Ajit Pawar's...
Civil Aviation Ministry Replies To Sunetra Pawar's Query On Baramati Airport, Site Of Ajit Pawar's...
NCP MLA Rohit Pawar Alleges Sabotage In Ajit Pawar's Plane Crash, Demands International Probe
NCP MLA Rohit Pawar Alleges Sabotage In Ajit Pawar's Plane Crash, Demands International Probe
Indian Coast Guard Intercepts 3 Sanctioned Oil Tankers Linked To Iran ‘Shadow Fleet’ In Arabian...
Indian Coast Guard Intercepts 3 Sanctioned Oil Tankers Linked To Iran ‘Shadow Fleet’ In Arabian...