Fire Breaks Out At Bhandup Industrial Estate, Swiftly Controlled By Mumbai Fire Brigade, No Casualties

A fire broke out at the Bhandup Industrial Estate in Bhandup West on Tuesday evening but was swiftly brought under control by the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB), averting any major mishap. No injuries were reported, fire officials confirmed.

Fire Controlled Within 15 Minutes

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s Disaster Management Cell, the fire erupted at around 5.10 pm on the second floor of a ground-plus-four-storey industrial building located in the Pannalal Compound. Fire engines, along with an ambulance and civic staff from the S ward, were immediately rushed to the spot.

Fire officials said dense smoke had engulfed the second floor; however, the blaze was contained and fully controlled by 5.25 pm. The exact cause of the fire will be ascertained after a detailed investigation, said an official.

