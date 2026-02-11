 Kalyan Court Grants Bail To Six Accused, Including Ex-Shinde Sena Corporators, In BJP Worker Assault Case
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiKalyan Court Grants Bail To Six Accused, Including Ex-Shinde Sena Corporators, In BJP Worker Assault Case

Kalyan Court Grants Bail To Six Accused, Including Ex-Shinde Sena Corporators, In BJP Worker Assault Case

The Kalyan District Sessions Court granted bail to six accused, including former Shinde Sena corporators, in the alleged assault on a BJP office-bearer during municipal polls in Dombivli East. The case stems from a campaign-related clash. The court granted relief after reviewing records; investigation continues.

Danish AzmiUpdated: Wednesday, February 11, 2026, 02:00 AM IST
article-image
The Kalyan District Sessions Court has granted bail to six accused, including former corporators affiliated with the Shinde-led Shiv Sena, in connection with the alleged murderous assault on a BJP office-bearer during the municipal election period in Dombivli East. | Representational Image

Kalyan: The Kalyan District Sessions Court has granted bail to six accused, including former corporators affiliated with the Shinde-led Shiv Sena, in connection with the alleged murderous assault on a BJP office-bearer during the municipal election period in Dombivli East.

Violent Clash During Civic Poll Campaign

The case pertains to a violent clash that broke out in the Tukaram Nagar area of Dombivli East during the civic election campaign, reportedly over an alleged dispute related to distribution of money. The altercation escalated into a physical confrontation between workers of the BJP and the Shinde Sena faction, during which BJP functionary Omnath Natekar sustained injuries.

Following the incident, the Ram Nagar Police registered an offence and arrested former Shiv Sena corporators Nitin Patil and Ravi Patil. Due to a deterioration in their health, both were admitted to a government hospital in Thane, where they were undergoing treatment. After being discharged, the police produced Nitin Patil, Ravi Patil, along with their two sons, before the court.

FPJ Shorts
Civil Aviation Ministry Replies To Sunetra Pawar's Query On Baramati Airport, Site Of Ajit Pawar's Fatal Crash
Civil Aviation Ministry Replies To Sunetra Pawar's Query On Baramati Airport, Site Of Ajit Pawar's Fatal Crash
SriLankan Airlines To Boost India Operations To 100 Weekly Flights In 2026; To Add About Two Potential Destinations
SriLankan Airlines To Boost India Operations To 100 Weekly Flights In 2026; To Add About Two Potential Destinations
IND Vs NAM: Delhi Metro Extends Timings Due To T20 World Cup 2026 Match At Arun Jaitley Stadium- Check Details & Nearest Metro Station
IND Vs NAM: Delhi Metro Extends Timings Due To T20 World Cup 2026 Match At Arun Jaitley Stadium- Check Details & Nearest Metro Station
NCP MLA Rohit Pawar Alleges Sabotage In Ajit Pawar's Plane Crash, Demands International Probe
NCP MLA Rohit Pawar Alleges Sabotage In Ajit Pawar's Plane Crash, Demands International Probe
Read Also
NCP MLA Rohit Pawar Alleges Sabotage In Ajit Pawar's Plane Crash, Demands International Probe
article-image

Earlier Bail Plea Rejected by Court

On February 3, the accused had moved an application seeking bail. However, after hearing arguments on February 7, the court had rejected the bail plea, raising serious questions regarding the investigation. The court had sought clarification on why stringent sections were diluted, the basis for such dilution, and why crucial medical documents, including X-ray and medical reports, were not submitted by the investigating agency.

Subsequently, the defence counsel approached the Kalyan District Sessions Court with a fresh bail application. The matter was heard before District Sessions Judge P. Mule, who, after considering the submissions and records placed before the court, granted bail to all six accused in the case.

The court’s order comes as a significant development in the politically sensitive case that had generated considerable attention during the municipal election period. Further investigation in the matter is stated to be ongoing.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kalyan Court Grants Bail To Six Accused, Including Ex-Shinde Sena Corporators, In BJP Worker Assault...
Kalyan Court Grants Bail To Six Accused, Including Ex-Shinde Sena Corporators, In BJP Worker Assault...
Civil Aviation Ministry Replies To Sunetra Pawar's Query On Baramati Airport, Site Of Ajit Pawar's...
Civil Aviation Ministry Replies To Sunetra Pawar's Query On Baramati Airport, Site Of Ajit Pawar's...
NCP MLA Rohit Pawar Alleges Sabotage In Ajit Pawar's Plane Crash, Demands International Probe
NCP MLA Rohit Pawar Alleges Sabotage In Ajit Pawar's Plane Crash, Demands International Probe
Indian Coast Guard Intercepts 3 Sanctioned Oil Tankers Linked To Iran ‘Shadow Fleet’ In Arabian...
Indian Coast Guard Intercepts 3 Sanctioned Oil Tankers Linked To Iran ‘Shadow Fleet’ In Arabian...
India Moves To Declare Mahadev Online Book Promoters Chandrakar And Uppal As Fugitive Economic...
India Moves To Declare Mahadev Online Book Promoters Chandrakar And Uppal As Fugitive Economic...