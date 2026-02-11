Kalyan Court Grants Bail To Six Accused, Including Ex-Shinde Sena Corporators, In BJP Worker Assault Case

The Kalyan District Sessions Court has granted bail to six accused, including former corporators affiliated with the Shinde-led Shiv Sena, in connection with the alleged murderous assault on a BJP office-bearer during the municipal election period in Dombivli East. | Representational Image

Kalyan: The Kalyan District Sessions Court has granted bail to six accused, including former corporators affiliated with the Shinde-led Shiv Sena, in connection with the alleged murderous assault on a BJP office-bearer during the municipal election period in Dombivli East.

Violent Clash During Civic Poll Campaign

The case pertains to a violent clash that broke out in the Tukaram Nagar area of Dombivli East during the civic election campaign, reportedly over an alleged dispute related to distribution of money. The altercation escalated into a physical confrontation between workers of the BJP and the Shinde Sena faction, during which BJP functionary Omnath Natekar sustained injuries.

Following the incident, the Ram Nagar Police registered an offence and arrested former Shiv Sena corporators Nitin Patil and Ravi Patil. Due to a deterioration in their health, both were admitted to a government hospital in Thane, where they were undergoing treatment. After being discharged, the police produced Nitin Patil, Ravi Patil, along with their two sons, before the court.

Earlier Bail Plea Rejected by Court

On February 3, the accused had moved an application seeking bail. However, after hearing arguments on February 7, the court had rejected the bail plea, raising serious questions regarding the investigation. The court had sought clarification on why stringent sections were diluted, the basis for such dilution, and why crucial medical documents, including X-ray and medical reports, were not submitted by the investigating agency.

Subsequently, the defence counsel approached the Kalyan District Sessions Court with a fresh bail application. The matter was heard before District Sessions Judge P. Mule, who, after considering the submissions and records placed before the court, granted bail to all six accused in the case.

The court’s order comes as a significant development in the politically sensitive case that had generated considerable attention during the municipal election period. Further investigation in the matter is stated to be ongoing.

