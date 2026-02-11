 India’s First Musical Road Inaugurated On Mumbai Coastal Corridor By CM Devendra Fadnavis, ‘Jai Ho’ To Play For Motorists
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis inaugurated India’s first musical road on Mumbai’s Coastal Road, where motorists can hear the tune of ‘Jai Ho’ while driving at specific speeds. The 500 metre melody stretch aims to make travel more engaging while promoting road safety awareness. The project is part of Mumbai’s broader push towards innovative and modern urban infrastructure.

Pooja MehtaUpdated: Wednesday, February 11, 2026, 03:34 PM IST
India's First Musical Road Inaugurated On Mumbai Coastal Corridor By CM Devendra Fadnavis, 'Jai Ho' To Play For Motorists

Mumbai witnessed a unique infrastructure milestone after Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis inaugurated the country’s first musical road on the Coastal Road corridor. The innovative project is expected to add a new experience for commuters while travelling along one of the city’s most important road links.

The musical strip has been installed on the northbound carriageway from Nariman Point towards Worli. As vehicles pass over specially designed grooves at speeds of around 70 to 80 km per hour, motorists can hear the tune of the Oscar winning song ‘Jai Ho’ from the film Slumdog Millionaire.

The installation has been created using specially measured rumble strips that produce sound when tyres pass over them. Signboards have been placed at 500 metres, 100 metres and 60 metres before the stretch to alert drivers in advance.

BMC Led Project Inspired By Global Innovation

The project has been implemented by the municipal corporation and was conceptualised by former MP Rahul Shewale. The musical stretch currently covers around 500 metres and is located after vehicles exit the underground tunnel section of the Coastal Road.

The concept of musical roads originated in Japan in 2007 when grooves on road surfaces were found to create musical sound patterns. Similar installations later appeared in countries including Japan, South Korea, Hungary and the United Arab Emirates.

Enhancing Driving Experience And Road Awareness

Civic officials believe the initiative will make driving more engaging while also encouraging drivers to maintain speed discipline. The musical effect is produced when tyres create vibrations across precisely spaced grooves, producing sound waves that resemble a tune.

Part Of Mumbai’s Larger Infrastructure Push

The musical road forms part of the larger Coastal Road project, a major urban infrastructure initiative designed to improve connectivity between south and central Mumbai. The corridor has significantly reduced travel time across key city stretches and improved access between major commercial zones.

Officials said such innovative features reflect Mumbai’s move towards global standard infrastructure and enhanced commuter experience.

