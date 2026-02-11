 Thane Mahashivratri Traffic Advisory 2026, Diversions Near Nandibaba Temple From 15 To 19 February, Routes Affected In Kolshet & Kapurbawdi
Thane Traffic Police have announced traffic diversions near Shri Nandibaba Temple due to heavy crowds expected during Mahashivratri celebrations from 15 to 19 February 2026. Restrictions will be in place daily from 5 pm to 10 pm. Authorities have urged citizens to use alternative routes and cooperate to ensure smooth traffic movement and public safety.

Pooja MehtaUpdated: Wednesday, February 11, 2026, 02:36 PM IST
article-image
Thane Police Traffic Advisory: Dombivli West Traffic To Be Diverted For Mothagaon Railway Gate Work From December 19 To 21 | Representational Image

Thane Traffic Police have issued a traffic advisory in view of the expected surge of devotees visiting Shri Nandibaba Temple during Mahashivratri celebrations. The festival will be celebrated by Shri Nandi Baba Mitra Mandal between 15 February 2026 and 19 February 2026 within the Kapurbawdi Traffic Sub Division limits under Thane Municipal Corporation.

Officials expect a large number of devotees to visit the temple for darshan during the festival period. Due to the heavy footfall, authorities have expressed concern about possible traffic congestion in the surrounding areas. To ensure smooth traffic movement and public convenience, traffic will be diverted through alternative routes and certain entry points will remain closed during peak hours.

The traffic control order has been issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Thane City, Pankaj Shirsat, under provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act.

Entry Restrictions And Alternative Routes

Entry restrictions will be enforced at multiple points. Vehicles heading towards Kolshet from outside the Majiwada Manpada Ward Committee will not be allowed entry from that point. Such vehicles will be diverted via Kapurbawdi Circle towards Tattvagyan Vidyapeeth Road, Brahmand area or R Mall routes.

Vehicles travelling from Kolshet towards Kapurbawdi Circle and Majiwada Manpada will face entry closure at Dhokali Signal. Commuters will be diverted via Manorama Nagar or through the Lodha Business District towards Brahmand.

Vehicles coming from Ghodbunder Thane main road towards Kolshet via Naupada signal and D Mart junction will face entry closure at R Mall. Similarly, vehicles coming via R Mall service road and Hotel Vihang Inn towards Kolshet will also be restricted at R Mall. These vehicles will be diverted via Manorama Nagar and Dhokali Signal towards their destinations.

Timings And Emergency Exemptions

The traffic restrictions will remain in force from 15 February to 19 February 2026 between 5 pm and 10 pm daily. Authorities clarified that police vehicles, fire brigade, ambulances, green corridor vehicles, oxygen transport vehicles and other essential service vehicles will be exempt from these restrictions.

Citizens Asked To Cooperate

Traffic police have appealed to citizens to cooperate with authorities and follow the diversion routes. Officials said these measures are necessary to ensure smooth traffic flow and public safety during the Mahashivratri festival period.

Authorities added that public cooperation will help ensure safe and organised celebrations for devotees visiting Shri Nandibaba Temple.

