 Mumbai Weather Update: Temperature Likely To Cross 35°C On Weekend, Unseasonal Rainfall Expected This Month
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Weather Update: Temperature Likely To Cross 35°C On Weekend, Unseasonal Rainfall Expected This Month

Mumbai Weather Update: Temperature Likely To Cross 35°C On Weekend, Unseasonal Rainfall Expected This Month

Mumbai is transitioning from winter to summer, with temperatures rising above normal this week. Santacruz recorded 33.6°C max and 20.2°C min, and the weekend could see 35–36°C. IMD issued a Yellow Alert for nearby districts. Skies will be mostly clear, with possible unseasonal rain later. AQI remains moderate at 114 in the city.

Devashri BhujbalUpdated: Thursday, February 12, 2026, 03:17 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai Weather Update: Temperature Likely To Cross 35°C On Weekend, Unseasonal Rainfall Expected This Month | File

Mumbai: The last spell of winter in Mumbai is ending this week, and the temperature will peak from the weekend, as Mumbaikars brace for the upcoming hot and humid summer season. On Thursday, the maximum and minimum temperature recorded at the Santacruz observatory was 33.6°C and 20.2°C, which was 2.2°C and 2.5°C above normal, respectively.

On February 14 and 15, the maximum temperature is expected to be 35°C to 36°C, which is above normal. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its district weather forecast has issued Yellow Alert for 'hot and humid' conditions for the districts of Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg. Although no warning is issued for Mumbai and it's neighbouring districts of Thane and Palghar, the mercury will jump.

Read Also
Mumbai Weather Update For Feb 11, 2026: Air Quality Deteriorates Sharply Overnight; AQI Remains in...
article-image

As the region will transition from winter to summer season, there are chances of unseasonal rainfall/thunderstorms. "The minimum and maximum temperature will rise slowly in Mumbai and MMR. As of now there are no signs of rainfall, but rainfall is likely in coming days," said IMD Mumbai Scientist, Sushma Nair. 

As per IMD's local weather forecast for the next 48 hours for Mumbai City and suburbs, the skies will be mainly clear, and maximum and minimum temperatures will be 35°C and 20°C, respectively. Over the weekend, the skies will be partly cloudy by evening. 

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Weather Update: Temperature Likely To Cross 35°C On Weekend, Unseasonal Rainfall Expected This Month
Mumbai Weather Update: Temperature Likely To Cross 35°C On Weekend, Unseasonal Rainfall Expected This Month
No Disadvantage To Indian Textiles: Goyal Confirms Equal Zero-Tariff Access In US Pact, Hits Out At Rahul Gandhi
No Disadvantage To Indian Textiles: Goyal Confirms Equal Zero-Tariff Access In US Pact, Hits Out At Rahul Gandhi
TCS Market Cap Slips Below ₹10 Lakh Crore, Stock Hits 1-Year Low Amid Rising AI Disruption Fears
TCS Market Cap Slips Below ₹10 Lakh Crore, Stock Hits 1-Year Low Amid Rising AI Disruption Fears
Tu Yaa Main Review: Adarsh Gourav & Shanaya Kapoor Nail It In This Bejoy Nambiar's Edge-Of-The-Seat Survival Thriller
Tu Yaa Main Review: Adarsh Gourav & Shanaya Kapoor Nail It In This Bejoy Nambiar's Edge-Of-The-Seat Survival Thriller

"Mumbai will witness 3 to 4°C rise in the mercury the next 48 hours. A hot weekend, February 13-15, is ahead. The latest forecast shows late setting wind from the sea snd wind convergence will shoot up temperatures from 32-33°C to 35-36°C, and February 14 will be the peak in the entire weekend. Heat will be there, stay hydrated, Mumbaikars," an independent weather interpreter Rishikesh Agreement posted on X.

Read Also
Mumbai Traffic Update: Dadar's Tilak Bridge Temporarily Closed For Heavy Vehicles Till May 12 | Know...
article-image

Meanwhile, the citizens' are hopeful that as season transitions, the air quality index (AQI) in Mumbai improves. As of Thursday, the overall AQI remained at 114- which falls under moderate category. As per CPCB data, some of the areas which recorded the poorest AQI included: Bandra Kurla complex (138), Chakala-Andheri East (142), Deonar (146), Ghatkopar (139), Navy Nagar-Colaba (140) and CSMIA T2 (134).

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Weather Update: Temperature Likely To Cross 35°C On Weekend, Unseasonal Rainfall Expected...
Mumbai Weather Update: Temperature Likely To Cross 35°C On Weekend, Unseasonal Rainfall Expected...
Mumbai Traffic Update: Dadar's Tilak Bridge Temporarily Closed For Heavy Vehicles Till May 12 | Know...
Mumbai Traffic Update: Dadar's Tilak Bridge Temporarily Closed For Heavy Vehicles Till May 12 | Know...
Shocking Claims By NCP Leader Pramod Hindurao At Condolence Meet Raise Questions Over Ajit Pawar’s...
Shocking Claims By NCP Leader Pramod Hindurao At Condolence Meet Raise Questions Over Ajit Pawar’s...
Thane: 62-Year-Old Woman's Hand Fractured After Autorickshaw Driver Pushes Her Onto Road Over Fare...
Thane: 62-Year-Old Woman's Hand Fractured After Autorickshaw Driver Pushes Her Onto Road Over Fare...
'Come Back To India Or No Hearing': Bombay High Court Warns Vijay Mallya On Fugitive Status Plea
'Come Back To India Or No Hearing': Bombay High Court Warns Vijay Mallya On Fugitive Status Plea