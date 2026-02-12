Mumbai Weather Update: Temperature Likely To Cross 35°C On Weekend, Unseasonal Rainfall Expected This Month | File

Mumbai: The last spell of winter in Mumbai is ending this week, and the temperature will peak from the weekend, as Mumbaikars brace for the upcoming hot and humid summer season. On Thursday, the maximum and minimum temperature recorded at the Santacruz observatory was 33.6°C and 20.2°C, which was 2.2°C and 2.5°C above normal, respectively.

On February 14 and 15, the maximum temperature is expected to be 35°C to 36°C, which is above normal. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its district weather forecast has issued Yellow Alert for 'hot and humid' conditions for the districts of Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg. Although no warning is issued for Mumbai and it's neighbouring districts of Thane and Palghar, the mercury will jump.

As the region will transition from winter to summer season, there are chances of unseasonal rainfall/thunderstorms. "The minimum and maximum temperature will rise slowly in Mumbai and MMR. As of now there are no signs of rainfall, but rainfall is likely in coming days," said IMD Mumbai Scientist, Sushma Nair.

As per IMD's local weather forecast for the next 48 hours for Mumbai City and suburbs, the skies will be mainly clear, and maximum and minimum temperatures will be 35°C and 20°C, respectively. Over the weekend, the skies will be partly cloudy by evening.

"Mumbai will witness 3 to 4°C rise in the mercury the next 48 hours. A hot weekend, February 13-15, is ahead. The latest forecast shows late setting wind from the sea snd wind convergence will shoot up temperatures from 32-33°C to 35-36°C, and February 14 will be the peak in the entire weekend. Heat will be there, stay hydrated, Mumbaikars," an independent weather interpreter Rishikesh Agreement posted on X.

Meanwhile, the citizens' are hopeful that as season transitions, the air quality index (AQI) in Mumbai improves. As of Thursday, the overall AQI remained at 114- which falls under moderate category. As per CPCB data, some of the areas which recorded the poorest AQI included: Bandra Kurla complex (138), Chakala-Andheri East (142), Deonar (146), Ghatkopar (139), Navy Nagar-Colaba (140) and CSMIA T2 (134).

