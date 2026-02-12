Shocking Claims By NCP Leader Pramod Hindurao At Condolence Meet Raise Questions Over Ajit Pawar’s Final Travel Plan |

A startling claim made during a condolence meeting has stirred political circles after Nationalist Congress Party state vice president Pramod Hindurao spoke about events that allegedly unfolded before the accidental death of senior leader Ajit Pawar. The statement has sparked discussion and speculation, particularly due to the mention of senior political names and an unexpected change in travel plans.

The condolence meeting was organised by former MLA Jagannath Shinde, where several party workers and leaders had gathered to pay their respects. During his speech, Hindurao spoke emotionally about his association with Pawar and shared details about his daily routine and final travel arrangements.

Last minute change in travel plans

According to Hindurao, Pawar was initially planning to travel to Baramati by road. He claimed that preparations were already complete, with luggage placed in the car ahead of the journey. However, Hindurao stated that Pawar received a call late in the evening, which reportedly changed his plans.

Speaking at the meeting, Hindurao said Pawar received a call from Praful Patel or another senior individual regarding urgent work related to a ministry file. Following this, Pawar allegedly called his secretary and asked for important documents to be brought immediately, as he would be occupied with election related commitments for the coming week.

Hindurao added that it took until around evening for the documents to reach. After reviewing the file, Pawar reportedly asked the driver to remove the luggage from the vehicle, signalling a change in the travel plan.

Questions remain over mystery caller

The reference to Praful Patel’s name in the statement has drawn attention across political circles. However, there is no confirmed information about who exactly made the call or what prompted the urgent change in schedule.

So far, no official clarification has been issued by party leadership or related authorities regarding the claims made during the condolence meeting. Political observers say the statement has raised curiosity, but concrete facts are yet to emerge.

The development has added an emotional as well as political layer to an already sensitive moment for party workers and supporters.