Massive Fire At Mumbai Naval Dockyard Doused, No Injuries | VIDEO

Massive Fire At Mumbai Naval Dockyard Doused, No Injuries |

Mumbai: A massive fire broke out inside Naval Dockyard near Gateway of India on Thursday night. Five fire engines and five water tankers were dispatched to the site. The blaze was doused in about 40 minutes and no injuries were reported in the incident. The cause of the fire is being investigated. No injuries were reported.

Fire Reported Late Evening

As per officials, "The incident was reported at 10.25 pm to the fire brigade. The fire was confined to the Survey Yard Building, Sector No. 27, Naval Dockyard, Opposite Gateway of India. Navy authorities were present on the site, and no additional assistance was sought from the Mumbai Fire Brigade. The fire extinguished at 11.04 pm."

Fire Department Response

The Fire Department said they received a call from the Naval Survey Yard, Lion Gate, Fort. Following the call, five fire engines and five water tankers were dispatched to the spot. Mumbai police said that the site where the mishap took place is the dumping area of the naval dockyard.

Official Statement from Defence

The official press statement from the Defence said, "A fire broke out in one of the waste stockyards at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai late evening on 12 Feb 26. Fire brought under control in swift action by Naval fire tenders. No casualty has been reported. The cause of the fire is being investigated."

Onlookers Capture Flames

The videos of the thick flames erupting across the Gateway of India were captured by visitors from the seafront. At a glance, the onlookers were unaware of the exact location, creating a panic-like situation. The residents of Colaba saw fire engines running towards Lion’s Gate, indicating the severity of the incident.

Situation Under Control

However, the fire has been doused and the situation is under control. No casualties are reported. Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire.

