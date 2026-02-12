 Thane News: MLA Rais Shaikh Urges CM Devendra Fadnavis To Introduce Social Security Bill For Gig Workers In Budget Session, Pushes For Logistics Park In Bhiwandi
Thane News: MLA Rais Shaikh Urges CM Devendra Fadnavis To Introduce Social Security Bill For Gig Workers In Budget Session, Pushes For Logistics Park In Bhiwandi

Rais Shaikh has urged Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis during the Budget Session to table a social security bill for gig workers and fast-track a logistics park in Bhiwandi to boost jobs and infrastructure.

Manoj RamakrishnanUpdated: Thursday, February 12, 2026, 05:38 PM IST
article-image
MLA Raees Shaikh | File Photo

Mumbai, Feb 12: Rais Shaikh, the Samajwadi Party MLA from Bhiwandi East—which houses one of the largest logistics hubs in the country—has demanded that a bill be introduced in the budget session to provide facilities to gig workers and establish a logistics park in the city.

On Monday, Shaikh wrote to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis regarding these issues. “Around 5 lakh gig workers are working across 350 platforms in the state. A large number of these workers are in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. However, they do not receive any social security or related benefits,” said Shaikh, who further stated that a significant number of these gig workers belong to Generation Z.

“Due to the lack of proper remuneration and facilities, there is growing dissatisfaction among them. Therefore, a government bill should be introduced in the upcoming budget session to provide facilities and protection to gig workers,” demanded Shaikh.

'Government Trying To Restrict...': SP MLA Rais Shaikh On Naseeruddin Shah Being Disinvited From...
article-image

Demand for logistics park in Bhiwandi

He also noted that Bhiwandi is Asia’s largest warehousing hub, and the logistics sector has become its identity. “However, there is a lack of adequate infrastructure, which is hindering employment growth. In the 2025 monsoon session, Industries Minister Uday Samant had announced the establishment of a logistics park in Bhiwandi, but no progress was made afterward. Therefore, the Chief Minister should intervene to announce the setting up of a logistics park in Bhiwandi while presenting the upcoming budget,” added Shaikh.

