Mumbai News: Raza Academy Urges Muslim Youth To Boycott Valentine’s Day, Calls Celebrations Against Islamic Teachings

Mumbai, Feb 12: The Raza Academy, a prominent organisation of Sunnis, has appealed to Muslim youths to boycott upcoming Valentine’s Day celebrations scheduled for February 14.

Call issued by general secretary

General Secretary of the Academy, Alhaaj Muhammad Saeed Noori, said the concept of Valentine’s Day was against the tenets of Islam and, as such, Muslim youths should have nothing to do with it. He said the celebrations were “totally contrary” to the teachings of Islam and hence “haram”.

Concerns over religious principles

Noori, who is an Islamic scholar, observed that the celebration involved the coming together of members of the opposite sex, exchange of gifts and giving roses, etc. “All these were against the sharia and hence Muslim boys and girls should steer clear of them,” he added.

Noori regretted that certain Muslim youths, who were under the spell of Western influences, took part in Valentine’s Day celebrations and this was a matter of “deep concern”.

Appeal to imams across Maharashtra

He has asked imams of all masjids in Maharashtra to make a special appeal in their Friday sermons and ask Muslim youths to strictly boycott Valentine’s Day-related activities.

Mixed reactions from other groups

Endorsing the call, Maulana Zahir Abbas, a noted Shia leader, noted that no religion approved of Valentine’s Day. National spokesperson of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), Sriraj Nair, said, “As of now, we have not taken any stand on Valentine’s Day.” In the past, the Bajrang Dal, which is a unit of the VHP, had campaigned against the celebrations.

Retailers see brisk sales despite boycott call

Meanwhile, shops selling Valentine’s Day gifts are reporting brisk sales of greeting cards and gifts. Several hotels are also reporting heavy booking of tables on Saturday.

