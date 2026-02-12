Mumbai Civic House Chaos: Shiv Sena (UBT) Corporators Tear Deputy Mayor Sanjay Ghadi’s Speech, Disrupt BMC Proceedings; Spark Political Face-Off With Mahayuti | VIDEO

Shiv Sena (UBT) corporators protest inside the BMC chamber, tearing Deputy Mayor Sanjay Ghadi’s speech during heated proceedings | X - @richapintoi

Mumbai, Feb 12: The commotion in the civic House, including the walkout and tearing of Deputy Mayor Sanjay Ghadi’s speech, clearly showed that Shiv Sena (UBT) does not intend to cooperate with the BJP–Shiv Sena (Mahayuti) leadership.

The protest was a strong political message challenging the alliance’s authority, but also cast a shadow on the dignity of the House. For the Mahayuti, the real test now lies not just in its majority but in its ability to manage the floor and ensure stable governance.

UBT Shiv Sena Corporators stage a walk out from the civic house as deputy mayor Sanjay Ghadi starts speaking. They tear his speech paper and throw it up. pic.twitter.com/fAr17hNVNg — Richa Pinto (@richapintoi) February 11, 2026

Shift from power to Opposition

For nearly three decades, the Thackeray-led Shiv Sena had run the BMC, shaping policy and dominating proceedings. This term marks their first time in Opposition, and the shift was evident from day one. However, their conduct in the civic House raised serious concerns about decorum and responsibility.

Disruptions and online backlash

Shiv Sena (UBT) corporators’ aggressive stance — objecting to the Municipal Commissioner presiding, staging walkouts, shouting slogans and tearing Ghadi’s speech — disrupted proceedings and challenged the authority of the House.

Their actions drew widespread criticism online, with netizens branding them a “powerless army”, highlighting how political theatrics took precedence over responsibility and constructive debate.

Sharp exchanges and political criticism

“UBT corporators are not able to digest the fact they no longer rule BMC and Eknath Shinde-led has his deputy mayor of Mumbai,” said one of the netizens.

Mohan Mithbavkar, former deputy mayor, said, “While asserting political relevance is understandable, such behaviour undermined the dignity of the civic chamber and set a confrontational tone that threatened the smooth functioning of the BMC. Rather than engaging in constructive debate, Congress and UBT corporators appeared focused on political theatre, prioritising symbolism over governance.”

Deputy Mayor hits back

Ghadi sharply criticised Shiv Sena (UBT), saying, “They should respect the voters’ mandate, but their behaviour in the first House was deeply hurtful and a blatant insult to democracy. Despite having four former mayors and senior corporators familiar with House traditions and parliamentary conduct, they chose to flout norms. Mumbaikars witnessed their disruptive conduct live on television. We will continue our work with dedication, while they remain focused on political theatrics.”

Mayor promises neutral conduct

Ritu Tawde, newly elected Mayor of Mumbai, said, “We all saw that the House's dignity was compromised on the day of the mayoral election. As Mayor, my aim is to preside over the House neutrally, maintain decorum, respect the Opposition and consider their views while conducting proceedings.” Kishori Pednekar, a group leader of Shiv Sena (UBT), was not available for comment.

Also Watch:

All-party meeting to ensure smooth functioning

Meanwhile, BJP sources said Shiv Sena (UBT)’s behaviour signalled their unwillingness to cooperate. In response, the Mayor will hold a meeting with all party leaders in the BMC, urging them to work together to ensure the smooth functioning of the civic House.

