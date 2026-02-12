Mumbai News: Builder Booked Under MRTP Act For Deviations In Matunga Housing Project

Builder Booked Under MRTP Act For Deviations In Matunga Housing Project |

The Matunga police have registered an offence under the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning (MRTP) Act against builder Hemant Arya of Hindu Colony, Dadar, for allegedly carrying out RCC construction not in accordance with the approved building plan of Annapurna Cooperative Housing Society (CHS) in Matunga.

Complaint By BMC Engineer

The action follows a complaint filed by Keshav Ramchandra Ove, 40, Sub Engineer in the Building and Factory Department of the F/North Ward Office of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Resident Flags Irregularities

According to the FIR, a resident, Paresh Bansali, had lodged a complaint with the F/North Ward Office alleging that the chajja (projections) work of Flats 402 and 403 in the Annapurna Co-operative Housing Society building on Mahila Ashram Road, Matunga, was not executed as per the sanctioned plan.

Site Inspection Conducted

Acting on the complaint, Ove, along with Mukadam Vinod Pardeshi, conducted a site inspection on September 23, 2025. The inspection reportedly confirmed the alleged irregularities highlighted by the complainant.

Notice Issued To Developer

Subsequently, a notice under Section 53(1) of the MRTP Act was issued to the developer, Hemant Arya of M/s Uni Space Heights Pvt. Ltd. The notice was accepted by company employee Sachin Kamble, as Arya was not present at the office at the time.

One-Month Regularisation Deadline

The developer was directed to regularise the work under Section 44 of the MRTP Act within one month, failing which action would be initiated under the Act. However, as the construction was allegedly not regularised within the stipulated period, a speaking order was passed on October 30, 2025.

Replies Deemed Unsatisfactory

Though Arya submitted written replies to the BMC on October 17 and November 10, 2025, officials deemed the explanations unsatisfactory. The final communication to this effect was issued on December 5, 2025.

Police Register Offence

Despite the final order, the developer allegedly failed to comply with the directives mentioned in the notice. Consequently, the BMC approached the Matunga police station seeking action under Section 53(7) of the MRTP Act. Based on Ove’s complaint, the police have registered an offence and initiated further investigation.

