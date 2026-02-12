Navi Mumbai: 7 Arrested For Selling Drugs From Scrap Metal Shop; Heroin & Other Narcotics Worth Rs 22 Lakh Seized

Navi Mumbai: 7 Arrested In Drug Racket Disguised As Scrap Metal Shop; Heroin & Other Narcotics Worth Rs 22 Lakh Seized | Representative Image

Navi Mumbai: In a major crackdown, the Navi Mumbai police arrested seven people for allegedly running a drug racket disguised as a scrap metal shop. In the raid, heroin and other narcotics worth Rs 22 lakh were seized.

The seven arrested accused were identified as Rakesh Sachin Waghri, Rajendra Bhima Kale, Anita Sanjay Pawar, Raju Babu Rathod, Shivraj Laxman Pawar, Kamalabai Babu Rathod and Suman Raju Rathod.

How was the racket busted?

According to a PTI report, the police acted on a tip-off which stated that Raju Rathod and his relatives were selling narcotics from a scrap shop in Sector 28, Nerul. The shop was raided on Febraury 11, and 43.6 grams of heroin and 26 grams of ganja were recovered. The report added that the total value of the drugs stood at Rs 22 lakh.

Accused Booked Under NDPS Act, Metal Shop Razed

The accused were booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Moreover, the metal, one of the accused, Raju Rathod, owned, was razed as it was an unauthorised structure. Moreover, the police also found that Rathod had a previous case registered against him at the Nerul police station.

(With inputs from PTI)

