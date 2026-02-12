 Bhiwandi MLA Mahesh Choughule Urges CM Devendra Fadnavis To Approve Mega Textile Park To Boost Powerloom Sector
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiBhiwandi MLA Mahesh Choughule Urges CM Devendra Fadnavis To Approve Mega Textile Park To Boost Powerloom Sector

Bhiwandi MLA Mahesh Choughule Urges CM Devendra Fadnavis To Approve Mega Textile Park To Boost Powerloom Sector

BJP MLA Mahesh Choughule has urged Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis to grant in-principle approval for a Mega Textile Park in Bhiwandi. Citing infrastructure gaps in the powerloom hub, he said the project would boost exports, modernise facilities, and generate large-scale employment.

Danish AzmiUpdated: Thursday, February 12, 2026, 10:15 PM IST
article-image
BJP MLA Mahesh Choughule |

Bhiwandi: In a significant move aimed at revitalising the powerloom-driven economy of Bhiwandi, BJP MLA Mahesh Choughule has urged Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to grant in-principle approval for the establishment of a Mega Textile Park in the city. Choughule submitted a formal memorandum to the Chief Minister, highlighting Bhiwandi’s strategic importance in the state’s textile production and export ecosystem.

In his representation, the MLA referred to the Centre and State governments’ integrated textile development initiatives, which include key schemes such as the Mahatma Gandhi Gram Swaraj Abhiyan, Mission Samarth 2.0, the National Fibre Policy, the Tex Eco Initiative, the Traditional Textile Cluster Modernisation Scheme, and the proposed Mega Textile Park framework. He stated that these programmes are designed to accelerate growth in the textile sector, including khadi, handloom and handicrafts, through infrastructure development and policy support.

Choughule emphasised that Bhiwandi, popularly known as the “Manchester of Cloth,” contributes nearly 50 per cent of Maharashtra’s textile exports. The region houses a vast network of powerlooms, sizing and dyeing units, and ancillary industries, providing livelihood to lakhs of workers and small-scale entrepreneurs.

Read Also
Mumbai Traffic Update: Dadar's Tilak Bridge Temporarily Closed For Heavy Vehicles Till May 12 | Know...
article-image

Also Watch:

FPJ Shorts
Political Storm In West Bengal Over Compulsory Singing Of ‘Vande Mataram’ Before National Anthem
Political Storm In West Bengal Over Compulsory Singing Of ‘Vande Mataram’ Before National Anthem
IND VS NAM, T20 WC26: India Thrash Namibia By 93 Runs In Biggest Win In T20 WC History Before Pakistan Showdown
IND VS NAM, T20 WC26: India Thrash Namibia By 93 Runs In Biggest Win In T20 WC History Before Pakistan Showdown
'AI-Generated, Fake News': Shashi Tharoor REACTS Over Fake Video Of Him Praising Pakistan For India Match Boycott Shared By Pakistani Journalist
'AI-Generated, Fake News': Shashi Tharoor REACTS Over Fake Video Of Him Praising Pakistan For India Match Boycott Shared By Pakistani Journalist
From Textbooks To Reality: CSMVS Showcases Historic Civilisations Through Rare Artefacts
From Textbooks To Reality: CSMVS Showcases Historic Civilisations Through Rare Artefacts

However, he pointed out that inadequate infrastructure, lack of modern technology, absence of integrated processing centres, and limited warehousing, logistics and export facilities have affected the competitiveness of local industries. Establishing a Mega Textile Park under the new integrated textile programme would provide much-needed infrastructural support, enhance production efficiency, generate large-scale employment, and strengthen export capacity, he added.

According to Choughule, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has responded positively to the proposal and has directed the concerned department to examine and process the request further.

The proposed Mega Textile Park is expected to give a major boost to Bhiwandi’s textile ecosystem and contribute significantly to Maharashtra’s industrial growth trajectory.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Major Fire Breaks Out Near Gateway Of India - VIDEO
Mumbai: Major Fire Breaks Out Near Gateway Of India - VIDEO
Shahapur Quenches Mumbai’s Thirst But Remains Neglected’: Ex-MLA Pandurang Barora Urges CM...
Shahapur Quenches Mumbai’s Thirst But Remains Neglected’: Ex-MLA Pandurang Barora Urges CM...
Mumbai EOW Probes ₹100 Crore Fraud Involving 30 Bogus Firms, Fake Accounts And Illegal Foreign...
Mumbai EOW Probes ₹100 Crore Fraud Involving 30 Bogus Firms, Fake Accounts And Illegal Foreign...
Bhiwandi MLA Mahesh Choughule Urges CM Devendra Fadnavis To Approve Mega Textile Park To Boost...
Bhiwandi MLA Mahesh Choughule Urges CM Devendra Fadnavis To Approve Mega Textile Park To Boost...
Bombay HC Directs Passport Authorities To Process Actor Sachin Joshi’s Name Change Despite Pending...
Bombay HC Directs Passport Authorities To Process Actor Sachin Joshi’s Name Change Despite Pending...