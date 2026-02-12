Bhiwandi MLA Mahesh Choughule Urges CM Devendra Fadnavis To Approve Mega Textile Park To Boost Powerloom Sector

BJP MLA Mahesh Choughule |

Bhiwandi: In a significant move aimed at revitalising the powerloom-driven economy of Bhiwandi, BJP MLA Mahesh Choughule has urged Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to grant in-principle approval for the establishment of a Mega Textile Park in the city. Choughule submitted a formal memorandum to the Chief Minister, highlighting Bhiwandi’s strategic importance in the state’s textile production and export ecosystem.

In his representation, the MLA referred to the Centre and State governments’ integrated textile development initiatives, which include key schemes such as the Mahatma Gandhi Gram Swaraj Abhiyan, Mission Samarth 2.0, the National Fibre Policy, the Tex Eco Initiative, the Traditional Textile Cluster Modernisation Scheme, and the proposed Mega Textile Park framework. He stated that these programmes are designed to accelerate growth in the textile sector, including khadi, handloom and handicrafts, through infrastructure development and policy support.

Choughule emphasised that Bhiwandi, popularly known as the “Manchester of Cloth,” contributes nearly 50 per cent of Maharashtra’s textile exports. The region houses a vast network of powerlooms, sizing and dyeing units, and ancillary industries, providing livelihood to lakhs of workers and small-scale entrepreneurs.

However, he pointed out that inadequate infrastructure, lack of modern technology, absence of integrated processing centres, and limited warehousing, logistics and export facilities have affected the competitiveness of local industries. Establishing a Mega Textile Park under the new integrated textile programme would provide much-needed infrastructural support, enhance production efficiency, generate large-scale employment, and strengthen export capacity, he added.

According to Choughule, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has responded positively to the proposal and has directed the concerned department to examine and process the request further.

The proposed Mega Textile Park is expected to give a major boost to Bhiwandi’s textile ecosystem and contribute significantly to Maharashtra’s industrial growth trajectory.

