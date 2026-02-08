MP News: Two Held With ₹12 Crore MD Drug In Garoth | FP Photo

Garoth (Madhya Pradesh): Police seized MD drugs (methamphetamine) and chemicals worth around ₹12 crore from an illegally operated factory set up in a farm field in Surjana village under Garoth police station limits on Saturday night. Two accused were arrested, while one managed to escape.

Acting on a late-night tip-off, police teams from more than eight police stations conducted a joint raid at a secluded farm area near Surjana village, located about 30 km from Garoth. During the operation, police recovered MD drugs and large quantities of chemicals used in their manufacture.

Police found 12.5 kg of MD and thick chemical mixtures at the site. Equipment used for drug manufacturing, including gas furnaces, steel pipes, mixing machines, chemical drums and other tools, were also seized.

According to police, two men were caught red-handed manufacturing MD using a steel vessel filled with a strong-smelling chemical mixture. The mixture was being churned using a machine usually meant for making buttermilk.

The arrested accused have been identified as Deepak (32) and Sumit (19), both residents of Surjana village. A third accused, Vikram Sikligar, managed to flee and is currently absconding. A search operation is underway to trace him.

Superintendent of Police Vinod Kumar Meena said police seized 102 grams of MD, 12.61 kg of chemical mixture, 3.54 kg of transparent liquid and 680 grams of white chemical powder used in drug manufacturing. Other items recovered included a gas cylinder, centrifuge machine, stove furnace, steel utensils, electric wiring, an earthing rod and two mobile phones.

Garoth police station in-charge Harish Malviya said the seized narcotics and chemicals are valued between ₹10 crore and ₹12 crore in the international market.

Police also recovered ₹1,000 in cash from the arrested accused, who were earlier involved in transporting narcotic substances.

Additional Superintendent of Police Hemlata Puri said the action was taken based on a tip-off and confirmed that the seized chemicals were actively being used to manufacture MD drugs.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the NDPS Act, and further investigation is underway to trace the supply network and other persons involved.

This is the second major drug factory bust in the Garoth area. Earlier, in January 2025, police had seized chemicals worth ₹50 crore during a similar raid in Kharkheda village.