MP News: Police Bust Honeytrap Extortion Gang In Khargone; Five Arrested for Blackmailing Victims with Objectionable Videos | Representative pic

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): A press conference was held by Barwah SDOP Archana Rawat on Sunday, announcing the arrest of five members of a honeytrap gang, including three women and two men.

They extorted Rs 2.5 lakh from victims by threatening to viral objectionable videos. The gang's modus operandi involved women luring common people, while other members secretly filmed them with mobile phones to create objectionable videos for blackmail.

On February 6, a complainant from Satjana village filed a complaint at Sanawad police station. He stated that on February 2, a woman identifying herself as Sapna repeatedly called and invited him to her house in Padmavati Colony, Sanawad.

While the complainant was in a room with the woman, two men and another woman named Vaijayanti suddenly entered. The accused intimidated the complainant by claiming they had recorded an objectionable video on a mobile phone.

They demanded Rs 2.5 lakh and threatened to release the video, murder the complainant, and falsely accuse him in a rape case. Out of fear, the complainant gave Rs 10,000 on February 6, but the threats persisted.

A case was registered under Sections 308(7), 351(3) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. A team led by SHO Dharmendra Yadav raided the location and arrested Vaijayanti, who confessed to committing the crime with accomplices Sameer and Sawan.

The arrested accused are Vaijayanti (40) from Badgaon, Sameer (22) and Sawan (21) from threnching Ground, Khandwa Road, Sanawad and two other women. Police recovered the extorted Rs 10,000 and the objectionable video.