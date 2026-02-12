 Shahapur Quenches Mumbai’s Thirst But Remains Neglected’: Ex-MLA Pandurang Barora Urges CM Devendra Fadnavis To Include Taluka In MMRDA
Danish AzmiUpdated: Thursday, February 12, 2026, 10:20 PM IST
article-image

Thane: Highlighting what he termed as a glaring development imbalance, former MLA Pandurang Barora has appealed to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to include Shahapur taluka in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) jurisdiction. Barora submitted a formal representation to the Chief Minister, stating that despite being a crucial lifeline for Mumbai’s water supply, Shahapur continues to remain developmentally neglected

Shahapur, the only tribal and geographically largest taluka in the newly reorganised Thane district, plays a vital role in supplying water to Mumbai and its suburbs. Major dams such as Tansa, Bhatsa and Vaitarna, located within the taluka, cater extensively to the metropolis. Key water pipelines considered the lifeline of Mumbai pass through Shahapur. However, Barora noted that despite this strategic importance, the region lags significantly in infrastructure and overall development.

The taluka comprises seven railway stations — Vasind, Asangaon, Atgaon, Tanshet, Khardi, Umbermali and Kasara — from where thousands of residents commute daily to Mumbai, Thane and Kalyan for employment. Shahapur is also strategically positioned between the Mumbai-Nashik National Highway (NH-3) and the Samruddhi Mahamarg, resulting in rapid traffic flow and population growth.

Barora pointed out that Shahapur’s exclusion from the MMRDA limits opportunities for industrial, educational, healthcare and infrastructure development.

Though the Thane-Palghar-Raigad Regional Development Plan had reportedly proposed the inclusion of Shahapur, the taluka was omitted in the final notification, he said.

Considering Mumbai’s continued expansion, future urbanisation and the presence of major water reservoirs serving the metropolis, Shahapur’s inclusion within the MMRDA jurisdiction is essential for balanced regional growth, Barora asserted.

He emphasised that such a move would accelerate comprehensive development and create better employment and infrastructure opportunities for local residents.

I have met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and requested him to consider this issue sympathetically and positively. I am confident that a favourable decision will be taken said Pandurang Barora, former MLA.

