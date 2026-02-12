Goa Partners With Tata Memorial Centre To Boost Integrative Oncology |

Mumbai: In a significant move to address the growing cancer burden in the state, the Government of Goa has partnered with the Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) to strengthen integrative oncology in cancer care. The initiative aims to combine conventional treatments—such as surgery, chemotherapy, radiation, and immunotherapy—with evidence-based complementary therapies to enhance overall patient wellbeing.

The All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA), Goa, has joined hands with Tata Memorial Centre to advance integrative oncology and promote holistic cancer care. This collaboration is believed to be an important step toward mainstreaming evidence-based AYUSH interventions alongside contemporary cancer treatment.

The partnership was highlighted during the inauguration of Samaakalan 2.0 – National Conference on Integrative Oncology, which commenced today at the Advanced Centre for Treatment, Research and Education in Cancer (ACTREC), TMC, Navi Mumbai.

The two-day national conference, being held on February 12 and 13, 2026, is organized under the aegis of the Centre of Excellence for Drug Discovery and Development in AYUSH for cancer care, in collaboration with the Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS), and supported by the Ministry of AYUSH, Government of India.

Samaakalan 2.0 aims to provide a national platform for clinicians, researchers, and policymakers to deliberate on the evidence-based integration of AYUSH systems with modern oncology, focusing on strengthening research, clinical practice, and policy frameworks in integrative cancer care.

Speaking to the media, Goa Chief Minister Dr. Pramod Sawant emphasized the government’s commitment to integrative healthcare. “The Government of Goa is proud to partner with premier institutions such as Tata Memorial Centre and the All India Institute of Ayurveda, Goa, to promote integrative oncology and make holistic cancer care accessible to our people,” he said.

Goa is facing a growing cancer burden. Recent government data show approximately 5,218 new cases between 2022 and 2024—an average of nearly four new diagnoses per day. Cancer-related deaths have risen by more than 50 percent over the past decade, making cancer one of the leading causes of natural deaths in the state, alongside heart disease and diabetes. Breast cancer remains among the most commonly diagnosed types, with lifestyle-related factors believed to contribute to the trend. In response, authorities have intensified screening and health initiatives to improve early detection and access to treatment.

The Integrative Oncology Outpatient Department (OPD) at AIIA, Goa, launched in November 2025, has already begun supporting patients by improving their quality of life during cancer treatment. The ongoing collaboration is expected to further strengthen integrative oncology services in the state.

On the occasion, Dr. Rajendra Badwe, former Director of TMC, described Samaakalan as a significant milestone in building a unified healthcare approach. “Evidence-driven integration of AYUSH interventions can potentially enhance treatment tolerance, improve quality of life, and complement standard oncology care,” he noted.

Highlighting ACTREC’s strong translational research ecosystem, Dr. Pankaj Chaturvedi, Director of ACTREC, said, “ACTREC has developed a robust framework for evaluating AYUSH-based interventions through in silico, in vitro, in vivo, and clinical research. Translational research is central to positioning integrative oncology as a scientifically validated, patient-centric model.”

On the first day of the conference, Dr. Sawant also launched NatureCAN, an AI-powered, evidence-based database developed at ACTREC. Curated from scientific literature on medicinal plants in cancer prevention and therapy, the platform is expected to serve as a valuable resource for researchers and clinicians working in integrative oncology.

