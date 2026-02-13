Maharashtra Signs MoUs With Tata Trusts, Naam Foundation For Welfare |

Mumbai: The state government on Thursday signed 12 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with Tata Trusts and one with Naam Foundation to strengthen collaboration in health, nutrition, water conservation and rural livelihoods. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the partnerships would accelerate the state’s transformation and improve the last-mile delivery of welfare schemes.

Fadnavis said Maharashtra has carved a distinct place in the country’s progress and will witness faster, inclusive growth through active collaboration with voluntary organisations. He stressed that the government prioritises health, nutrition, water security and livelihood enhancement for every family.

Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata said the partnership seeks greater convergence in health, education, nutrition, livelihoods, water and sanitation programmes to improve the quality of life. Naam Foundation founder Nana Patekar expressed satisfaction over continuing cooperation with the state in water conservation efforts.

The agreements with Tata Trusts aim to boost maternal and child health, adolescent care and nutrition, while expanding telemedicine, strengthening primary and emergency healthcare and supporting critical patients through the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

Fadnavis said Tata Trusts has been partnering with the state for over a decade, stressing that the collaboration delivers measurable social impact beyond financial support. The MoUs span key departments such as rural development, water conservation, public health and women and child development, along with the Gadchiroli district administration.

The agreement with Naam Foundation will focus on water conservation initiatives such as desilting lakes and rivers, deepening and widening streams, groundwater recharge and soil conservation, especially in drought-prone regions of Marathwada and Vidarbha.

