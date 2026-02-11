NMMC Organises 124 Health Camps Ahead Of ‘Hind Di Chadar’ Shaheedi Samagam

NMMC | File Photo

Navi Mumbai: In the run-up to the ‘Hind Di Chadar’ – 350th martyrdom congregation of Shri Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib Ji, scheduled to be held on February 28 and March 1, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has rolled out a series of public welfare initiatives, including the organisation of 124 health camps across the city.

Health Camps Begin

According to civic officials, the health camps are being conducted at municipal hospitals and urban primary health centres between February 10 and February 25. Over the first two days, 14 health camps have already been held, receiving a strong response from citizens.

Multiple Locations Covered

On February 11, special health camps were organised at Rajmata Jijau Hospital in Airoli and the Belapur Mother and Child Hospital. Additionally, camps were conducted at eight locations under the Urban Primary Health Centres at Vashi, Nerul-1, Nerul-2 (Shiravane), Koparkhairane, Mahape, Rabada and Koparkhairane Sector 14. A large number of residents availed themselves of the medical services at these camps. Earlier, on February 10, health camps held at four locations also witnessed good public participation.

Read Also Navi Mumbai Senior PI Suspended Over Cheating Case Lapse

Aslo Watch:

Free Screenings Offered

The camps are offering free screening for hypertension and diabetes, early detection of oral, breast and cervical cancers, maternal and child health check-ups and immunisation, tuberculosis screening for high-risk women, and sickle cell disease (SCD) testing. Services of specialists including gynaecologists, ophthalmologists, ENT specialists, dermatologists, psychiatrists and dental surgeons have been made available.

Legacy Through Welfare

Civic officials said the initiative reflects the legacy of valour, sacrifice and humanity of Shri Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib Ji. As part of the 350th Shaheedi Samagam observance, the NMMC is integrating health, education and cleanliness initiatives and will continue organising various programmes across the city until March 1.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/