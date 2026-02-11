Navi Mumbai Senior PI Suspended Over Cheating Case Lapse |

Navi Mumbai: The Commissioner of Police, Navi Mumbai, has suspended Senior Police Inspector Brahmanand Raosaheb Naikwadi, formerly posted at Nerul Police Station, for alleged serious dereliction of duty and misconduct in handling a cheating complaint.

Naikwadi, who was currently posted at the Police Control Room, Navi Mumbai, was suspended with immediate effect after it was found that he failed to register an offence despite clear orders from senior officers and allegedly attempted to shield an accused with a criminal background.

The case pertains to a complaint filed on September 4, 2025, by Yunus Kasam Khot against Urmesh Manharlal Udani in connection with a land deal executed on a court bond paper. The complainant alleged that Udani cheated him by neither transferring the land nor returning the money paid in good faith.

However, without conducting a proper inquiry, Naikwadi reportedly closed the complaint without registering an FIR on October 11, 2025. Following directions for a detailed probe, the Police Inspector (Crime), Nerul Police Station, conducted an inquiry, after which the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone–2, CBD Belapur, granted permission on November 25, 2025, to register an offence against Udani under Sections 406, 420, 464 and 467 of the Indian Penal Code.

Despite the approval, no offence was registered in the case. The DCP later observed that the senior inspector had failed to comply with official instructions.

The suspension order further states that the accused is a habitual offender with multiple cheating cases registered at various police stations. Authorities noted that prompt action was expected, but due to the delay in registering the offence, the accused approached the Additional Sessions Court, Belapur, seeking anticipatory bail.

Naikwadi was personally handling the anticipatory bail matter but failed to remain present before the court during the hearing. Instead, a bail opposition reply signed by a subordinate officer was submitted. The suspension order also alleges that the inspector deliberately omitted details of the accused’s criminal antecedents in the bail reply, thereby indicating intentional assistance to the accused in securing bail.

Commissioner Milind Bharambe stated in the order that Naikwadi’s conduct was “extremely irresponsible, unbecoming of a police officer, damaging to the image of the police force and detrimental to police discipline,” and amounted to serious misconduct.

The suspension has been ordered under Section 25(2) of the Maharashtra Police Act, 1951, Rule 3 of the Maharashtra Police (Punishment and Appeals) Rules, 1956, and relevant Home Department notifications.

During the suspension period, Naikwadi will remain attached to the Police Control Room for attendance purposes and must mark daily biometric attendance at the Commissioner’s office. He has been directed to deposit his government kit, identity card, weapon and ammunition at Police Headquarters, Kalamboli.

He will be entitled to subsistence allowance as per rules, subject to conditions. Officials said that if a departmental inquiry is initiated, he will remain under suspension until its conclusion.

